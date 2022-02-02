Manchester City are reportedly ‘confident’ of tying key star Bernardo Silva down to a new deal following ‘positive’ talks with the player and his agent.

Silva, 27, was gunning for an Etihad exit last summer amid strong squad competition in both midfield and attack. Barcelona were the frontrunners to sign him. That transfer never materialised, but they continue to keep a watchful eye on his circumstances.

Silva stayed at City for the start of the 2021-22 campaign and has reached a new level. The Portugal international has been integral to the Citizens’ title charge, netting seven goals and registering one assist in 22 league matches.

He also featured five times in the Champions League group stage as Pep Guardiola’s side qualified from Group A in top spot.

Silva’s best form came in November and December. He was so good that some put him up there with Mo Salah as one of the best players in England.

The goals have since dried up somewhat, but the attacking midfielder remains an important cog in the City wheel. His availability will be integral if they are to finally end their Champions League curse.

The Times provide an exciting update on Silva’s future, particularly from a City point of view. They claim the Premier League leaders are confident of agreeing a new contract with him in the coming weeks. This would put Barcelona off once and for all.

‘Positive’ talks held between City and star

It comes after ‘positive’ talks were held between club officials and the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

Silva is no longer seeking a transfer to Spain, or any other league for that matter. He wants to remain at the Etihad and hunt more silverware.

Declan Rice bidding war for Chelsea, Man United and Man City West Ham will have to fight off Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City to keep Declan Rice this summer

The report states that Silva is extremely happy playing in City’s possession-based game. He sees Guardiola as arguably the best manager to improve his technical ability even further.

The three-time Prem champion could be given a rest when City play Fulham in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon. He is more likely to feature in next week’s league clash against Brentford.

Ten of the biggest deals that didn’t happen in the January transfer window

Bernardo Silva could follow Joao Cancelo

Silva’s team-mate and compatriot, attacking full-back Joao Cancelo, recently agreed a new contract.

It will keep him in Manchester until June 2027 – a two-year extension on his previous terms.

After the deal was announced, Cancelo said: “Manchester City is a fantastic club, so I am incredibly happy to have signed this new agreement.

“City players have everything they need to reach their full potential, with amazing facilities, world-class teammates and an incredible manager who pushes us every single day.

“There is nowhere better to play football and it’s a pleasure to work here.

“I have so much I want to achieve before my career ends, and Manchester City offers me the best chance of fulfilling my ambitions.

“This new contract means I now have complete focus on improving my game and winning more trophies with this team.”

READ MORE: Chelsea, Man City given incredible boost after Real Madrid make agonising transfer call