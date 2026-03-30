City are closing in on a new deal for Phil Foden, amid Bayern interest

Manchester City have stepped up efforts to secure the long-term future of Phil Foden, with fresh talks held during the international break and growing confidence a new deal will be finalised before the end of the season, amid Bayern Munich interest, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 25-year-old is understood to have experienced some frustration over the course of the current campaign, with inconsistency in form impacting what many expected to be another standout year.

Nevertheless, Foden has still delivered 15 goal contributions – including 10 goals – across 30 starts, underlining his continued importance to Man City in the process.

Sources indicate that Foden’s representatives have quietly explored potential alternatives as part of their due diligence, assessing what options may exist should contract talks stall.

Among those monitoring the situation is City legend Vincent Kompany, who is believed to admire Foden and would be interested in bringing him to Bayern Munich.

Despite that external interest, Manchester City remain firmly in control of the situation. Indeed, sources understand that director of football Hugo Viana is leading negotiations and is confident that an agreement will be reached.

Internally, Foden is viewed as one of the finest academy products in the club’s history, and there is a strong desire to ensure his long-term future remains at the Etihad Stadium.

City’s hierarchy are optimistic that ongoing discussions will soon result in a new deal, reaffirming their commitment to one of their most important homegrown stars.

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Foden still adjusting to new roles

There is also an acceptance within the club that this season has presented new challenges for Foden, both tactically and personally.

With increased competition for places and subtle shifts in attacking structure under Pep Guardiola, Foden has at times had to adapt to different roles – something that has not always allowed him to find a consistent rhythm.

However, Guardiola and City as a whole remain huge admirers of Foden’s ability and versatility, and sources insist there has been no loss of faith from the manager. In fact, the expectation internally is that Foden will once again become a central figure in City’s attacking plans moving forward.

From the player’s perspective, assurances over his role and long-term importance are understood to be key factors in negotiations.

While financial terms are not expected to be an issue, clarity over how he will be utilised in the coming seasons is seen as crucial to finalising the agreement.

City are also mindful of the wider market, with elite European clubs constantly monitoring situations involving top-level English talent. While Bayern Munich are the most prominent admirers at present, there is a broader recognition that Foden’s profile would attract significant interest should any uncertainty develop.

That said, all indications point towards a positive resolution.

Indeed, City’s confidence in securing Foden’s signature is growing, and barring any late complications, an announcement is expected before the campaign reaches its conclusion – reinforcing their long-term vision around one of their most gifted and symbolic players.

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Sources can reveal that Real Madrid are stepping up their pursuit of a key Man City star, with the player now very much in favour of bidding farewell to north-west England after a seven-year stay Premier League stay.

Elsewhere, City are ready to position themselves firmly in the hunt for two blockbuster midfield signings this summer at a potential cost of around £190m, as Pep Guardiola looks to completely revamp his engine room.

Finally, our sources can reveal that a growing list of top clubs, including City, are monitoring the situation of a top Arsenal star ahead of making a move in the summer.