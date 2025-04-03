Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has revealed what he feels would be a “fair punishment” if Manchester City are found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules, though Richard Keys has revealed why he feels the Cityzens are set to escape scot-free and with a verdict expected soon.

Pep Guardiola has dominated English football since his appointment as Man City boss back in summer 2016, winning six Premier League titles so far, including a run of four successive crowns, though that run of success will come to an end this season. And now, in the wake of a Premier League investigation into the alleged breaching of 130 rules, dating between 2009 and 2018, the club are awaiting to find what decision awaits.

In the most extreme, City could be stripped of some of their trophies, relegated from the top flight or even face a series of points penalties.

To that end, some observers have claimed they could face an ‘eight-season penalty’ having ‘made a mockery of the rules’.

Now, Scholes has revealed that he thinks a point penalty would be the fairest outcome.

“It’s hard to say what would be a fair punishment for Manchester City if they were found guilty – just as long as it’s fair,” Scholes told The Overlap fans’ debate.

“Nottingham Forest and Everton have had punishments as well, so as long as it’s along those fair lines. I’m not saying it has to be the same as Everton and Forest, but I think it will be points.”

Former Sky Sports anchor Keys, though, believes the Cityzens will avoid all sanctions – and points to a big clue in the media and in the way his former colleagues are handling their coverage of the story and amid claims a verdict will soon be due.

“I’m hearing we’re not far off from learning the outcome to the 130 charges City have faced. The smart money has got to be on a fudge. Why do I say that? Well – a number of reasons really,” Keys stated on his blog.

“A big clue is Sky telling their pundits to go easy with their thoughts about the judgement. If City were going to get nailed, I’m sure they’d be allowed to say what they like but I reckon their anger is going to have to be tempered.

“Just as the British government got deeply involved in the decision to allow the Saudis to take over at Newcastle, it’s a certainty they’ll have had something to do with the outcome in this case. Boris Johnson didn’t want to p*ss MBS [Mohammed bin Salman] off – and Starmer can’t afford to fall out with the Emiratis. I might be wrong, but I don’t think so.”

When can we expect Man City FFP verdict?

It’s important to stress that City, throughout the process – which was first raised more than two years ago – have strenuously denied all the accusations directed at them, having also made clear they have ‘welcomed’ the impartial commission to review the ‘irrefutable evidence’ they believe will clear their name.

On that note, a final verdict was expected by the end of March, though it has still not arrived and with an explanation for that arriving from journalist David Ornstein.

The Premier League, though, are pushing for an announcement before the end of the campaign, though there could be a lengthy appeals process which impacts multiple seasons.

With all that in mind, football finance expert Kieran Maguire believes a points penalty is the likeliest outcome, with some observers suggesting they could be forced to begin the next six seasons on minus 15 points.

“A points deduction would be the most likely outcome should the club be found guilty,” he explained on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“As for the quantum of points deduction, if Everton were initially given a 10 points deduction for going around about £10/12 million over the limits in one particular season, I think, in order to set an example to the rest of football, it’s got to act as a deterrent.”

Man City latest: Triple exit to fund deal for Milan dazzler; 6ft 8in giant eyed

Meanwhile, City continue to plan for another big summer of spending and are reported to be pushing hard to bring AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, with three stars, including Bernardo Silva, to be shown the door to help free up space, it’s been claimed.

TEAMtalk revealed on March 21 that Reijnders has shot up City’s wish list and is emerging as a priority target.

Elsewhere, City have learned how long they expect to be without Erling Haaland after the Norwegian picked up an injury.

The striker is expected to be out for up to seven weeks and should feature again for City this season, including in their Club World Cup campaign.

And finally, it’s claimed Guardiola is considering signing an upgrade for Ederson, with the City boss setting his sights on an imposing 6ft 8in giant, who is putting up impressive numbers in Italy and also wanted by Chelsea.

