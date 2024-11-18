Manchester City are interested in re-signing Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong as they look to replace Kyle Walker, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed.

Walker, 34, has been one of the Cityzens’ most important players in recent years but is past is peak and Pep Guardiola and his recruitment team are looking at potential replacements.

TEAMtalk sources say Man City are looking to bring in ‘the next generation of winners.’ They want to bolster key areas including the number 10 role and centre-back, but right-back is also a priority.

Frimpong, 23, has been superb for Leverkusen since joining the club in 2021, playing a vital role in their unbeaten Bundesliga-winning 2023/24 campaign.

The Dutch international has been of interest to Premier League sides since his time at Celtic. He initially came through Man City’s academy, before they sold him to the Scottish giants for just £350,000 in 2019.

Guardiola’s side are now considering bringing Frimpong back to the Etihad after he has developed into one of the most potent wing-backs in European football.

Frimpong has notched a total of 26 goals and 38 assists in 158 appearances so far for Leverkusen, and can play as a right-winger as well as a full-back.

Man City line up move for former star

Frimpong has previously been courted by Manchester United and we understand the Red Devils have held multiple conversations over bringing him to Old Trafford.

However, Man Utd were ultimately unable to secure a deal and now the door is open for other clubs to try and secure his signature.

Frimpong had a release clause of just £33.5million in his contract this past summer but surprisingly, no club opted to trigger it despite there being concrete interest around Europe.

The dynamic defender was happy to stay with Leverkusen but is keen to assess any offers that come his way. The fact that manager Xabi Alonso could leave Leverkusen for Real Madrid at the end of this season is another factor to consider.

Some sources have suggested that Frimpong’s release clause could become active again at the end of the season. It has not been confirmed how much the clause will be set at this time around, but if they are correct it will likely be higher than it was last summer.

Man City have plenty of right-backs on their radar and will continue to evaluate their options before deciding whether to make a move for academy graduate Frimpong.

Meanwhile, Man City are working hard to tie superstar striker Erling Haaland down to a new contract to stave off interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

They are planning to offer him a whopping £500,000 per week, which would eclipse the Premier League record, and see Haaland’s reported wage of £375,000,000 rise a long way.

The current record is reportedly held by Kevin De Bruyne, who City are said to pay £400,000 per week.

The one remaining hurdle to an agreement is the fact that City want Haaland’s £150million release clause to be dropped, while his advisors are hoping it remains. However, there is confidence from all parties involved that a contract will be agreed soon.

In other news, Guardiola’s side continue to keep close tabs on Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as they look to bring in cover for Rodri, who is sidelined with a serious injury.

Zubimendi is fully expecting to be the subject of transfer rumours again ahead of the January transfer window and after being linked with Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal, he has hinted what his stance will be.

Liverpool had agreed to match his the Spanish international’s €60m (£50.1m, $66.7m) release clause in the summer, but he chose to reject the move to Anfield.

“There will always be rumours and now that January is approaching, there will be too, but I don’t waste energy on outside noise,” Zubimendi said in a recent interview.

“I’m happy with the way I’m handling it and I’m going to handle it.”

