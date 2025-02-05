Manchester City are poised to rival Real Madrid for AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez if they miss out on another key target, TEAMtalk understands.

Milan had a busy January window, loaning out seven players and making two permanent signings and bringing in three on loan, including Chelsea’s Joao Felix and Man City’s Kyle Walker.

Hernandez is one of Milan’s most important players but his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2026 and negotiations over an extension are at a standstill.

We reported Real Madrid’s interest in Hernandez in December. The LaLiga giants have a shortlist of left-back targets for the summer and the French international is among them.

However, sources state that Man City are also on the hunt for a new left-back and they are keeping close tabs on the Milan star’s situation.

Man City’s no.1 left-back target at this stage is Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso, who they considered a move for last month, as we reported, but Hernandez is also on their shortlist if they miss out.

Pep Guardiola’s side also showed interest in Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies before he decided to extend his contract with the Bundesliga club to 2030.

Real Madrid leading the race for AC Milan star – sources

Madrid are described as the most ‘serious’ suitors for Hernandez at the moment and the 27-year-old is very interested in a return to his former club, where he spent two years between 2017 and 2019.

Hernandez is still negotiating a potential two-year contract extension with Milan but at this point, the parties are distant.

New meetings are planned between Milan and the full-back’s entourage in the coming weeks but at this stage, it is increasingly likely that he will not sign a new contract.

The salary on offer is considered too low by Hernandez and the environment in which he has lived in the last few months in Milan is not helping the situation.

A move to Madrid ‘fascinates’ Hernandez, per TEAMtalk sources, and a change of scenery could be what he needs to get his career back on track.

AC Milan made a mini-revolution in the last days of the January transfer window and the squad rebuild is expected to continue in the summer.

No final decision has been made on Hernandez yet but the Italian giants are already looking at potential replacements.

We understand that 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund left-back Almugera Kabar is on their shortlist but he is not alone as Sergio Conceicao looks to further strengthen his squad in the summer.

