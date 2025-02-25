Manchester City are attempting to win the race for Porto star Diogo Costa as they look to move on from Ederson, as per a report.

Ederson has proven to be an excellent signing for Man City, having helped Pep Guardiola’s side win a plethora of trophies including the Champions League and six Premier League titles. Ederson has kept 161 clean sheets in 359 appearances for the club so far and has revolutionised the goalkeeper position with his incredible vision and passing.

However, the Brazilian has struggled with form and injuries this season. He has still played 27 times in all competitions, though Guardiola has placed more trust in his backup Stefan Ortega than in previous years.

Ederson had a nightmare against Real Madrid recently, costing City two goals in the first leg of their Champions League play-off. Guardiola and the City hierarchy are now convinced they need to replace the 31-year-old this summer.

According to an update from Foot Mercato, City have ‘chosen Costa as their next goalkeeper’.

A ‘revolution’ will take place at the Etihad in the summer with Ederson among a host of players who will be moved on.

Goalkeeper is a ‘priority position’ that Guardiola wants to address and he has decided on Costa as his top target.

City have begun the process of trying to sign Costa by ‘making contact’ with Porto to discuss a potential deal.

Numerous big clubs in Europe have ‘sounded out’ the Portugal star previously, but City are now in the strongest position to land him.

‘Everything indicates’ Costa will leave Portugal in order to take the next step in his career and move to England this summer.

City scouts have been impressed by the 25-year-old’s ‘superb’ performances, both at Euro 2024 and in the Primeira Liga.

Man City target thought to be worth £58m

The report does not state exactly how much City will have to spend on Costa, though he has previously been valued at around €70million (£58m / $73.3m).

Chelsea and Bayern Munich were both linked with Costa in October last year, but City expect him to join their ranks instead.

Ederson, meanwhile, is likely to head to Saudi Arabia when being replaced, as he has previously held talks over such a move.

On February 12, Jamie Carragher told City to replace Ederson as he is ‘nowhere near’ the elite level now, despite having been a ‘fantastic’ servant at the Etihad.

Man City transfers: De Bruyne latest…

Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva are just some of the players who might follow Ederson out of City this summer.

San Diego FC are ‘confident’ about signing De Bruyne on a free transfer once his contract expires in June.

Roy Keane thinks the Belgian will ‘automatically move on’ at the end of the season as Guardiola aims to usher in a new era.

City will need a new elite attacking midfielder when De Bruyne departs and have landed on Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz as their No 1 target.

The Daily Mail claim that City are ahead of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Barcelona in the race for Wirtz due to the type of bid they are drawing up.

City are poised to offer James McAtee in a player-plus-cash deal for the Germany ace, which would be hard for Leverkusen to turn down.

