Manchester City are reportedly in contact with Sporting Lisbon over the signing of a midfielder Pep Guardiola believes is ‘one of the best players in the world’.

City have arguably the best squad in Europe thanks to their huge spending power. Guardiola can rely on international stars in pretty much every position, especially in the centre of the park.

Against rivals Manchester United, he went with a midfield three of Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri and Bernardo Silva. They tore United to shreds and de Bruyne hit a brace during the 4-1 victory.

Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho and Oleksandr Zinchenko were on the bench that day – showing just how strong Guardiola’s midfield options are.

Despite this, City could still strengthen their ranks in the summer with a number of top transfers.

One of the new arrivals might be Sporting ace Matheus Nunes. He came up against City during the Champions League last 16 first leg in Lisbon.

Pep Guardiola lauds potential target

Although the Premier League leaders ran out 5-0 winners, Nunes made a big impression on Guardiola. His performance even led to the coach to call him ‘one of the best players in the world’.

Nunes could not face City in the second leg due to suspension. However, he remains on the Citizens’ wish list.

According to Sport Witness, who cite Portuguese newspaper Record, City and Sporting held a meeting over Nunes’ availability last week.

At the consultation were City officials Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain. They were reportedly joined by Sporting chiefs Frederico Varandas and Hugo Viana.

The group did not come up with a transfer agreement, although Portugal international Nunes is certainly on City’s radar.

Sporting boss Ruben Amorim, himself a target for United, was asked about Nunes’ future in a recent press conference. He said: “That’s like the other players, it’s a part of Hugo Viana and the president.

“I know there have already been proposals, even in January, it’s part of our daily life. It’s a good sign.

“Obviously, the Champions League showcase has greatly increased the greed of players. I’m going to play my role, which is to have a better team, bringing young players to join the team.

“Viana’s and the president’s role is to deal with these situations. So I have no idea of the situation of Matheus or any other player.”

City attacker weighs in on title race

Meanwhile, City winger Riyad Mahrez has made an admission about the title race, which involves City and Liverpool.

“We concentrate on us because that’s all we can do – other things, we cannot control,” Mahrez said.

“I am passionate about football. I love watching football and if they [Liverpool] lose, it would be a big week for us.

“Part of being a player is living with pressure – we have to have pressure and I wouldn’t be at my best without it.

“It makes you better and it makes you hungrier, so it’s good.”

