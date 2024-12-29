Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to rule out stunning Man City move despite Man Utd past

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted he could join rivals Manchester City and help them out with their ‘difficult times’, in what would be an astonishing transfer.

Ronaldo first joined Man Utd from Sporting CP in August 2003. He went on to establish himself as one of the best players in the world while at Old Trafford, winning the Ballon d’Or in 2008 before joining Real Madrid in a record-breaking transfer the following year.

Following glittering spells at Madrid and Juventus, Ronaldo returned to United in August 2021. The striker managed 24 goals in 39 games during his first season back at United, despite being past his best and operating in a struggling team.

However, Ronaldo left United for a second time in November 2022 after falling out with then manager Erik ten Hag, who had decided to rotate him.

The Portuguese legend is now starring for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. At the recent Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, Ronaldo was crowned the top goalscorer of all time and the best player in the Middle East.

At the ceremony, Ronaldo was asked about the struggles of his former opponents Man City. He replied (via the MEN): “Teams have moments. Difficult times, good times…

“City are passing through a difficult moment but I’m 100 per cent sure they will be back.

“I think the big teams, the big players, they are smart enough to understand what is the problem, where is the problem.

“I’m sure 100 percent they will be back. [Pep] Guardiola is a very smart coach. He knows where the problem is coming from. They will be there like always.”

When quizzed on a sensational potential move to City to aid Guardiola, Ronaldo refused to rule anything out.

“You never know what is going to happen,” he said, smiling.

Ronaldo would harm reputation with City move

It would be a big shock if Ronaldo returned to the Premier League to play for City, given he is 39 years old and the fact Guardiola can already use Erling Haaland up front.

Such a move would also tarnish Ronaldo’s reputation with the United supporters.

The supreme goalscorer was actually close to joining City from Juve in 2021 before Sir Alex Ferguson intervened and convince him to return to United.

Ronaldo has also made headlines by claiming that the Saudi Pro League is better than the French top flight.

Man City transfers: Two superstars eyed; striker move accelerated

Meanwhile, The Times state that City are interested in two top-class stars as they prepare for life after Kevin De Bruyne.

The Citizens would love to sign one of German duo Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

That is despite the pair being valued at more than £100m each.

Lille’s Jonathan David is another forward City are tracking ahead of a potential move.

Reports claim that City were originally aiming to swoop for him in the summer, but they have brought such plans forward.

City have identified the Canadian centre-forward as a replacement for Julian Alvarez, who was sold to Atletico Madrid over the summer.

