Pep Guardiola is out of contract at Manchester City at the end of the season

Manchester City have renewed optimism they can persuade Pep Guardiola to sign a new deal at the Etihad Stadium with the Blues hierarchy employing a new strategy to convince him to stay and following major links to a surprise new job for the 53-year-old.

Guardiola has been in charge of City since the summer of 2016 and has won an incredible 15 honours during his eight years at the helm so far. But with Manchester City hoping to win a fifth successive Premier League title crown under him, fears are growing that this could be his final year at the helm.

Indeed, his contract is due to expire at the end of the current campaign and with City also facing 115 charges against them of breaching Financial Fair Play regulations hanging over them from the Premier League, an emotional farewell could well be on the cards.

However, with City supporters unfurling a banner during Saturday’s match at home to Fulham written in his native Catalan reading ‘We Want You To Stay’, Guardiola has responded by admitting he feels the love as a decision over a new contract looms large.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Guardiola stated: “From day one (I felt love from Manchester City’s fans), yeah. Definitely. The gratitude is immense, otherwise, I would not be nine years here, it’s impossible.

He continued: “Of course the results help. In modern football, when you don’t win they sack you, we know that. They were happy to extend because we won. This is a business. It has to be like that.

“But apart from that, there are many, many details, many experiences that I lived in these many years, daily, during games, or not during games that made me feel part of this club deeply, deeply.”

Now according to TBR, City chiefs have made it clear to Guardiola they are desperate for him to stay and that there is an ‘open’ offer for him to do so. At the same time, though, they are wary of not putting too much pressure on him to sign a new deal.

There is a suggestion they are willing to play an ace card by offering him a new, rolling one-year deal that will put all the power back in his hands and let him set the agenda on when he feels the time is right to leave.

Next Guardiola job / What else has Man City boss had to say?

While it was announced that Guardiola would be moving to City as a replacement for Manuel Pellegrini in the spring of 2016, the two contract extensions he has subsequently signed since have both been announced over the winter time. As a result, as we head into a similar time of year, we understand that clarity over his future could indeed arrive in a similar period and well before his deal actually comes to an end.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has also denied speculation that he is ready to quit City at the end of this season, having previously indicated he may soon need a break and that the end was potentially edging closer.

Speaking over the summer, he told reporters in New York: “When I’m leaving, I will say I’m leaving, but I didn’t say that.

“We will see what happens. But I will not rule it out absolutely to extend my contract. I would love to stay because I would love to stay.”

However, he did then add: “Nine years today in the same club is an eternity, I want to be sure it’s the right decision. Not just for me, for the club, for the players.”

Reports over the weekend claimed Guardiola was ready to accept an offer from the FA to succeed Gareth Southgate as England manager next summer in what would be a dramatic change of pace for the City boss.

However, that is a move he has already moved to deny, saying in August: “I am here [with Man City]. I’m really pleased and I cannot say anything. I don’t know where it came from [England speculation] but I am really satisfied here and we will see what happens.”

He then added: “I have to decide what I want to do with my life. I could stay here, take a break, national team… but right now I am here and fully excited for the season!”

New De Bruyne rumours / City rival Liverpool for £45m Prem star

Meanwhile, another man out of contract at the season’s end is Kevin De Bruyne and fresh speculation over his future has suggested a move to Saudi Arabia is gathering pace – and at the express wish of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Per a report, the former Man Utd man – very much seen as the face of Saudi Arabian football – has instructed club bosses to do all in their power to bring the veteran attacker to Al-Nassr this summer to help further grow their Pro-League and amid the country’s bid to host the 2034 World Cup.

Another star linked with a move to Saudi over the summer was Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson and now fresh speculation has arisen over his future, but this time amid claims that one of European football’s juggernauts are readying a 2025 approach.

In terms of incomings, no absence will probably hit a Premier League side harder than the expected season-long lay-off City now face after Rodri’s ACL injury against Arsenal recently.

As a result, it’s no surprise to see City being touted for several options to come in and replace him and a new report claims they plan to compete with Liverpool over the signing of a £40m-rated Premier League midfielder in the winter window.

Guardiola’s incredible record shows exactly why City need him to stay