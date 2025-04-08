Manchester City’s pursuit of a Kevin de Bruyne successor is underway and as we exclusively revealed in February, Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz is a top target, but a Premier League star is also on their radar, per David Ornstein.

De Bruyne has officially announced that he will be leaving the Etihad at the end of the season, the only question is whether he departs before or after the Club World Cup.

The 33-year-old is regarded as one of the best Premier League attacking midfielder’s of all time, so replacing him will be incredibly difficult.

Writing for The Athletic, reliable journalist Ornstein confirmed that Leverkusen wonderkid Wirtz is ‘among the options’ Man City will consider to replace De Bruyne this summer.

However, the German international is also joined by Nottingham Forest ace Morgan Gibbs-White on the shortlist, which will be finalised by the Cityzens’ incoming sporting director Hugo Viana.

The report states: “Internal and external solutions are set to be explored as City go about filling the 33-year-old Belgium international’s void, with multiple candidates including Gibbs-White and Wirtz expected to feature in the club’s deliberations.

“City do not intend to prioritise transfer targets until new director of football Hugo Viana gets fully under way in his role. Viana is replacing Txiki Begiristain and officially started this week, the pair working together during a transition period.

“The Portuguese was seen at Old Trafford during Sunday’s Manchester derby and is sure to exert significant influence over City’s recruitment work.”

Man City willing to spend big money on Wirtz – sources

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has revealed that a bid of £87m will be enough to sign Wirtz this summer, unless he pens a contract extension with Leverkusen.

City are not alone in their interest, however, as Bayern Munich are also big admirers of the 21-year-old and believe they are in a strong position to land him.

Bayern superstar Jamal Musiala is good friends with Wirtz and Vincent Kompany’s side think that will aid them in the battle for his services.

However, sources say that City are ‘more than happy’ to pay £87m to sign Wirtz and there are no issues expected when it comes to his wage demands.

Such a fee would sit second on the club’s most expensive ever signings list, behind the £100m spent for Jack Grealish and ahead of the £85m package that prised Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.

Wirtz, 21, is one of Leverkusen’s most important players and has notched an impressive 15 goals and 13 assists across all competitions this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side believe Wirtz has what it takes to become one of the world’s best players and view him as the ideal De Bruyne replacement.

Gibbs-White is also shortlisted, per Ornstein’s report, but TEAMtalk expects City to try for Wirtz before any other attacking midfielder.

