Kevin De Bruyne’s Manchester City contract is set to expire at the end of the current season and the Belgian star has a next destination in mind, should he depart the Etihad next summer.

The former Wolfsburg and Chelsea midfielder, now in his 10th season with Man City, has etched a legacy as one of the greatest players in Premier League history after leading the Manchester club to six top-flight titles, two FA Cups and one Champions League triumph.

His superstar status has made him a target for Saudi Pro League clubs, but according to GiveMeSport, the 33-year-old prefers a move to MLS and, via his representatives, has been in talks with a new club set to join US soccer’s top league next year.

According to the report, talks with San Diego FC are only at a preliminary stage and claims made elsewhere that De Bruyne has been offered a salary of $20 million per year to move to the upstart MLS club are wide of the mark.

The story goes on to explain that De Bruyne will not be leaving City in January, as he remains key to Pep Guardiola’s side push for a fifth consecutive Premier League title; any move will only occur next summer at the earliest, while City remain keen to hold on to their star midfielder and a stay beyond his current contract cannot be ruled out.

De Bruyne suffered an injury-disrupted campaign last season, but he still managed to provide 10 assists, in addition to four goals, from just 15 league starts.

If the Belgian were to move to MLS next year, he’d be the latest in an array of big-name additions to the league, after Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023.

The race for De Bruyne

As TEAMtalk reported earlier this month, it is increasingly likely that De Bruyne will depart City when his contract expires next summer.

The veteran Belgian will leave as a club legend and with a strong case to be considered the greatest player every to pull on a City shirt.

And although he will be 34 years old by the time he enters free agency, De Bruyne will be in high demand.

TEAMtalk’s sources have revealed that Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr are pursuing the 107-cap Belgium international and are confident of landing his signature.

We also understand that City are reluctant to offer De Bruyne a lucrative new deal due to his age and injury problems – in addition to having been sidelined for several months last season, he has already missed nine matches this term with a hamstring issue.

This has given Al-Nassr hope that they can convince De Bruyne to leave City and join Cristiano Ronaldo at the Saudi club next season.

But at present, it’s understood De Bruyne and his family’s preference is to move to America rather than the middle east.

Man City transfers: Haaland replacement, Real Madrid link

De Bruyne might not be the only City superstar eying a move away from the Etihad in the near future.

Erling Haaland is reportedly keen to join Real Madrid at some stage. As such, the Norwegian goal machine wants a release clause included in any new contract at City.

Reports claim that City have identified Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres as their ideal choice to replace the former Borussia Dortmund hotshot, should Haaland move on.

The former Coventry City striker has scored 13 goals in 13 games for Sporting so far this term.

Meanwhile, City are being linked with a stunning move for Real Madrid’s Arda Guler as a potential heir to De Bruyne in east Manchester.

IN FOCUS: Kevin de Bruyne’s incredible Man City stats

Kevin de Bruyne, stats for Man City

