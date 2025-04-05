Manchester City are searching for a replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, and reportedly have a team-mate of his at international level very high in their thinking.

De Bruyne revealed on Friday that he was to leave City at the end of the season. Speculation has been rife for months, given his deal is up at the end of the campaign, but the star midfielder has put that to bed.

City are already in a slump and won’t want that to continue when they lose 280 direct goal contributions from their squad.

They had already been hunting for a replacement, knowing this day would come, and TEAMtalk revealed in February that the Citizens had watched De Bruyne’s Belgium team-mate De Ketelaere in action at times this season. He currently has 22 goals and assists at club level this campaign.

Caught Offside now suggests that the Atalanta man is a potential successor to De Bruyne, but though he’s an ‘ideal candidate’ he’s only seen as a backup should City’s No.1 option fail.

That is the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, who has been directly involved in 28 goals this season.

City waiting for Wirtz answer

A separate report, from TBRFootball, states City are waiting on Wirtz’s decision on his future.

There is a reported belief that the German is ‘edging towards a move away’ from his current club in the summer.

City would have pursued him whether or not De Bruyne had left, but need the green light from the midfielder to do so.

If they get that, their move for De Ketelaere will be made obsolete, but if not, the Belgian star could be properly pursued.

Man City round-up: Guardiola ‘loves’ Rogers

Another potential De Bruyne replacement is Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers. TEAMtalk sources have stated Pep Guardiola ‘loves’ the midfielder, but it’ll take a mammoth offer for Villa to let him go.

City are also reported to be readying a bid for Southampton’s Tyler Dibling, but of nowhere close to his £100million valuation.

In other areas, City could still look to use their buyback clause for Liam Delap, who’s decided he wants to play European football next season, something they might well still offer.

Meanwhile, in terms of De Bruyne’s future, San Diego FC have exited the race, but another MLS side are in the hunt.

