Kevin de Bruyne was reportedly not expecting to leave Manchester City and was even hoping for a new deal to be offered before announcing his impending exit.

The Belgian made the headlines when he announced earlier this month that this season would be his last at City after nearly 10 years at the club.

De Bruyne will go down as one of City’s greatest ever players but it seems as if the defending Premier League champions were content to let his contract expire this summer.

Speculation has mounted over where the 33-year-old will head to at the end of the season, however, it appears one place, for now, has been ruled out.

According to De Standaard, the Belgian international is ‘not ready for the desert yet’, in regards to moving to the Saudi Pro League.

In fact, the report claims De Bruyne initially expected to be offered fresh terms but he has a ‘clouded relationship’ with the Citizens. Now, the De Bruyne era is fast drawing to a close.

De Bruyne’s post-Man City plans

De Bruyne has also been linked with a move to Major League Soccer as well as Saudi but reports suggest the veteran is intent on playing at the highest level and staying in Europe.

But going by his recent remarks, his future is very much up in the air.

He said at the weekend, via Viaplay: “Whatever project is available, I’m willing to listen. I love football. I love to play football and if a a nice projects comes, and my family is good with that then we are able to make a decision.”

Asked if he could remain in England, he replied: “I don’t know. It could be not. It’s very hard because the decision of leaving is not been long so nothing can be decided in a week.

“In the football world I don’t think everything comes in a week. It goes very slowly. I’ve not even seen my family since the announcement.”

While De Bruyne has had his fair share of injuries in recent years, many teams would love to snap him up for the final stretch of his illustrious career.

