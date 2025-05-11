Tottenham could have the best chance at landing a Manchester City star

The door may be open for a Manchester City star to move to Tottenham, as it’s said he will “almost certainly not” accept one route which could be offered to him.

City are currently fourth in the Premier League, after after missing out on the title for the first time in four years, there’s going to be change at the club this summer. The main one being Kevin De Bruyne, after over 400 games for the club, will be allowed to leave.

Jack Grealish could follow him out of the door from the midfield corps, having started just seven league games this term.

Speculation over his future has been rife, and football finance expert Stefan Borson has suggested one route will be entirely ruled out, but Tottenham is an intriguing option.

“There are not many teams around that can afford to pay him the wages he’s on at the moment,” Borson told Football Insider.

“But you would also expect that City would not be anticipating a huge fee if they could get him off the wage bill, given that he’s barely played all season and he’s on in excess of £300,000 a week, so in excess of £15million a year.

“That would fit with Saudi, but the question clearly for Grealish is whether he’s prepared at this stage of his career to go to Saudi Arabia.

“You would think almost certainly not, so that will probably leave if there’s anybody in the Premier League that would be interested.

“We know that Spurs have shown an interest in the player. But again, the question is, how does that work from a financial perspective given that they’re not going to pay him £300,000 a week either.”

DON’T MISS: Tottenham wages: Top 10 highest-paid players; elite star can’t crack top three

Napoli move written off

Borson also stated he does not see Napoli as “one of” the sides who would be able to pay Grealish’s wages.

It was recently reported that Antonio Conte is a ‘huge fan’ of the Manchester City man.

What’s more, that report stated the Englishman is ‘open-minded’ to exiting the Etihad, and a switch abroad would actually be his preference.

But if nobody abroad can afford him, that move isn’t one which will be happening.

Napoli’s best bet may be to attempt to sign him on loan and take things from there if he does well. That could be the case with any side who wants to sign the star, with such a large wage.

Tottenham round-up: Richarlison route kiboshed

There have been recent reports suggesting Richarlison’s former side Everton could look to sign him back from Tottenham.

However, former Spurs scout Bryan King has stated he “certainly wouldn’t buy” the Brazilian, who he doesn’t feel was very effective in a Toffees shirt.

Former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson, meanwhile, has suggested Marc Guehi should be the club’s replacement for Cristian Romero.

“With Romero leaving, it’s looking more and more likely day by day that he’s going to move on. If Romero does go, they’re going to need two more, in my opinion.”

“Guehi would be top of the list if they can beat anyone else to his signature.”

Tottenham most expensive signings per year