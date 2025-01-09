Borussia Dortmund are hoping to sign English talent Max Alleyne as Manchester City close in on fellow defenders Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov, it has been revealed.

Alleyne is a 19-year-old centre-back who spent time in the Southampton academy before joining the Man City youth ranks in July 2021. Alleyne has captained City at youth level but has yet to make his senior debut under Pep Guardiola.

That opportunity may never come as the England U20 international could soon be pushed further down the centre-half pecking order by the arrivals of Reis and Khusanov.

According to the latest from Fabrizio Romano, Dortmund have ‘made an approach’ to find out if City will consider selling Alleyne this month.

Dortmund are ‘exploring a deal’, which suggests City are open to letting Alleyne leave. The Citizens have a history of selling promising academy graduates in order to boost their spending power.

Premier League rivals are also ‘keen’ on Alleyne, but it is Dortmund who are ‘on it’ and leading the charge.

Alleyne will likely be enticed by the opportunity as BVB are excellent at improving young players. Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Jamie Gittens are three English stars who have developed hugely while playing at Signal Iduna Park. Sancho and Gittens both left City to test themselves at Dortmund, too.

Man City gunning for Reis, Khusanov

TEAMtalk revealed earlier on Thursday that City are ramping up talks to sign Palmeiras starlet Reis and Khusanov of Lens.

Guardiola’s side have agreed a long-term contract with Reis, while the 18-year-old has given them the green light to bid for him, too.

Palmeiras want upwards of £30million (€35.8m / $36.9m) for Reis, as well as a sell-on clause to be included in the deal as they know he has the potential to become an elite star.

As per Romano, the transfer is ‘advancing fast’ as City are aiming to forge an agreement with Palmeiras before other big clubs enter the race.

TEAMtalk understands City are making progress in their pursuit of Uzbekistan centre-back Khusanov as well.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also interested in the 20-year-old but City are best-placed to meet his £30m asking price.

Reis and Khusanov could arrive at the Etihad as part of an exciting triple deal. City chiefs want to strengthen Guardiola’s attack by landing in-form Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush.

Frankfurt are hoping to keep Marmoush for the remainder of the season to help with their push for Champions League qualification, but City will do all they can to agree a deal in January.

It must be noted that Alleyne is not the only City youngster who might head to Germany this month, with James McAtee also being tracked by several of the Bundesliga’s biggest sides.

