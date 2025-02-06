Manchester City reached two agreements for the signing of Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso in January and the move is still on, it has been revealed.

Man City have identified Cambiaso as a top transfer target as they hunt full-back reinforcements. While Josko Gvardiol has performed brilliantly at left-back, he is generally viewed as more of a centre-half. City have also allowed right-back Kyle Walker to join AC Milan on a loan deal which is expected to become permanent this summer.

Cambiaso is seen as a great solution as he is versatile and can operate as a full-back on either side.

According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport, City’s winter swoop for Cambiaso was more advanced than previously thought.

They state that Pep Guardiola’s side ‘found an agreement’ with Juventus for the Italy international worth €60million (£50m / $62.2m).

City also struck an agreement with Cambiaso over a four-and-a-half-year deal which would have seen him commit to the Etihad club until summer 2029.

However, the move did not reach completion as City spent their available funds elsewhere.

The Citizens paid a total sum of around £183m (€220m / $228m) to sign defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis, versatile forward Omar Marmoush and temporary Rodri replacement Nico Gonzalez.

However, Cambiaso’s switch to Manchester remains on the cards for the summer. The report adds that with these agreements already in place City are hoping to sign the 24-year-old after the Club World Cup finishes on July 13. City and Juve have been drawn in the same group along with Al Ain FC and Wydad AC.

City impressed by several Juve stars

Juve chiefs will be sad to see Cambiaso leave as he is rated as a top player for the Serie A giants. But garnering £50m from his sale will help Juve bolster a couple of different positions.

Cambiaso is far from the only Juve player City have looked at in recent weeks. They also made an approach for midfielder Douglas Luiz before landing Nico from Porto.

Luiz stayed in Turin as City did not want to meet Juve’s demand for a permanent transfer or loan with an obligation to buy.

Separate reports in Italy claim City also ‘sounded out’ a move for Manuel Locatelli amid their push for a new midfielder.

But City instead decided to bid for Nico as Juve appeared determined to keep Locatelli.

Man City transfers: Blockbuster hijack considered

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands City are prepared to challenge Real Madrid for the statement signing of AC Milan star Theo Hernandez.

Should City miss out on Cambiaso, then they will ramp up their interest in Hernandez.

Madrid are described as the most ‘serious’ suitors for the Frenchman at this stage, though they could have to fend off City to sign him.

