Double Man City transfer explodes into life after Chelsea mission and Barcelona green light

Barcelona boss Xavi has ordered the signing of a Manchester City ace who is willing to change clubs this summer, while Pep Guardiola’s side have also set the wheels in motion for a raid on Chelsea, according to reports.

Man City won’t succeed in securing historic back-to-back trebles, though they are favourites to secure a domestic double this term.

Guardiola’s side have been and continue to remain the dominant force in England. Among the players who’ve proven truly vital over the last half-decade is Portuguese playmaker, Bernardo Silva.

The 29-year-old is among Guardiola’s most trusted lieutenants, though his time at the Etihad could be coming to an end.

Silva was courted by Barcelona and PSG last summer and has made no secret of his desire to seek a fresh challenge in the past.

City ultimately convinced Silva to sign a new contract last August. However, the new terms contain a release clause worth £50m.

Barcelona’s admiration of Silva has maintained and according to Spanish outlet Sport, the upcoming summer window is when he’ll finally secure a move away.

They stated Silva ‘believes that his time at Manchester City is over.’ Explaining why, three reasons were listed.

Firstly, Silva has won everything there is to win at City. Furthermore, he’s labelled ‘crazy’ about joining Barcelona and finally, his family reportedly desire a ‘change of scenery.’

Crucially, Sport also stated Man City won’t stand in Silva’s way if Barcelona do come calling. Indeed, they claimed Guardiola ‘agreed to let the player go if he wanted to when he extended his contract last summer.’

Now, a fresh update from Sport has turned the heat up on the would-be transfer.

Xavi gets involved after managerial U-turn

They state that on the back of Xavi’s U-turn in which he’ll now remain the Barcelona boss, the 44-year-old has ordered his paymasters to sign Silva.

PSG and the new threat of Bayern Munich could pose a problem for Barca. However, it’s noted Barcelona are Silva’s preferred destination and they’ll attempt to sell a player in order to free up both room and funds for Silva’s signing.

Sport even stated that as long as the personal terms Barca offer are ‘competitive’, Silva will reject bigger offers elsewhere to sign with the club.

Silva is on course to leave the Etihad this summer, though an incoming is also rounding into shape.

READ MORE: A brilliant XI of academy graduates sold by Man City: Palmer, Frimpong, Olise…

Man City scout Ian Maatsen

Per TBRFootball, Man City were among a host of club who launched a scouting mission on Ian Maatsen on Wednesday. The versatile left-sided star plays for Chelsea and is currently at Borussia Dortmund on loan.

Maatsen got the full 90 minutes at left-back and also helped Dortmund keep a clean sheet in their Champions League semi-final clash with PSG.

Maatsen’s current contract at Stamford Bridge contains a release clause worth £35m. Dortmund have signalled their intention to re-sign Maatsen next season and the player’s father, Edward, has confirmed a second deal is being worked on right now.

“Yes, we are working on staying here,” said Edward Maatsen (as quoted by Romano). “Things are not going well at Chelsea since the change of ownership”

“We’re happy at BVB, it’s a good place to be.”

However, Man City could look to hijack the move and paying the player’s £35m release clause won’t be a problem for the cash-rich Premier League club.

Romano recently confirmed Dortmund also hope to-resign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United this summer. If United and Chelsea insist it’s permanent moves or bust, Dortmund may not be able to afford both players.

DON’T MISS: ‘Juicy offers’ expected as Man City open door for titantic Real Madrid transfer of ‘next Dani Alves’