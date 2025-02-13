Man City spy double deal for world-class forward and long-term Rodri replacement

Manchester City are planning summer deals for Real Madrid star Rodrygo and Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, according to reports.

Man City had a transformative January window, spending over £180million (€216m / $224m) to bring in Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Nico Gonzalez. Kyle Walker was the only senior departure, joining AC Milan on a loan deal which is expected to become permanent this summer.

It is thought that City will make several more signings ahead of next season as Pep Guardiola looks to overhaul his ageing squad.

Top players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Ederson, Mateo Kovacic, John Stones and Bernardo Silva are all aged 30 or above.

According to the latest reports, Rodrygo and Wharton could both arrive at the Etihad to rejuvenate Guardiola’s ranks later this year.

Spanish source Relevo state that City still hold concrete interest in Rodrygo – after being linked with the winger in the past – while Football Insider report that the Citizens are closely monitoring Wharton ahead of launching a summer bid.

Guardiola has long been a fan of Rodrygo, viewing him as one of the best forwards in the world. The 24-year-old could be signed as a replacement for Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku on the left wing, a position he rarely gets to play at Madrid due to Vinicius Junior.

The Spanish press claim that Manchester United will provide City with competition for Rodrygo, however.

City also remain keen on signing Wharton, despite having added Nico to their midfield ranks recently. City scouts view the rising English star as one of the best young players in the Premier League and will ‘keep tabs’ on his return from injury over the coming months.

Wharton, Rodrygo both top targets for Man City

Wharton first appeared on City’s radar in the second half of last season after making an immediate impact for Palace, having joined the Eagles from Blackburn Rovers in January 2024.

The 21-year-old’s progress was halted by him having to undergo surgery on a groin issue in November. Wharton is now getting back to full fitness though and will be hoping to impress scouts from top clubs such as City once again before the season is over.

Sources informed TEAMtalk back in November that City are big admirers of Wharton and that they were planning a January approach for his signature.

Such a move was delayed by Wharton’s injury, but City remain on the player’s trail.

The Citizens will have to spend big to sign Wharton, as Palace are ready to demand a ‘premium fee’ due to the fact his contract runs until summer 2029.

Signing Rodrygo will also be an expensive operation for City. Madrid view the 24-year-old as an important part of their team and will not want to sell him to a Champions League rival such as City.

On February 8, City were linked with a stunning double move for Rodrygo and his Madrid team-mate Jude Bellingham.

Out of those two players, Rodrygo may be slightly easier to sign, though any deal will likely cost more than £100m (€120m / $125m).

Man City latest: De Bruyne replacement identified; Vinicius Junior dig

Rodrygo and Wharton are not the only stars City are eyeing for the summer, as TEAMtalk can confirm that Florian Wirtz is also a target.

Guardiola wants City to sign a top-class attacking midfielder if Kevin De Bruyne leaves and this has set up a major transfer battle with Madrid for Wirtz.

Vinicius Junior played a starring role in Madrid beating City on Tuesday after the Etihad faithful unfurled a banner telling him to ‘stop crying your heart out’ over Rodri’s Ballon d’Or win.

“I see it, I see the banner, but whenever the opposing fans do things, they give me more strength to play a great game and here I did it,” the Brazilian said after the match.

“They know our history, everything we do in this competition. It’s the fifth time we’ve come, it’s always very cold, but this time we won and we have to continue along this line.”

