€250m superstar eyeing colossal Man City move but rival holds ‘secret talks’

There has been a double update on Florian Wirtz, with Manchester City rivalling Bayern Munich and Real Madrid for the Bayer Leverkusen ace.

Wirtz was hot property last summer after playing a key role in Leverkusen winning both the Bundesliga title and DFB-Pokal (German Cup). The central attacking midfielder notched a hugely impressive 18 goals and 20 assists in 49 games and was handed the Bundesliga Player of the Season award for his efforts.

Wirtz ultimately decided to stay at the BayArena for another year. This season has not been as successful for Xabi Alonso’s side, but Wirtz remains a coveted talent having registered a further 15 goals and 13 assists in 40 appearances.

The 21-year-old is viewed as one of the future superstars of the German national team alongside Jamal Musiala.

The biggest clubs around Europe are understandably desperate to add Wirtz to their respective squads. Man City are eager to bring him to England, though Bayern and Madrid are putting up a serious fight.

According to the latest from German reporter Christian Falk, City are firmly in the mix to land Wirtz in a statement deal as he is ‘very tempted’ to join Pep Guardiola’s side.

As things stand, Wirtz’s family are leaning towards him joining Bayern. The player’s father has held ‘secret talks’ with Bayern’s supervisory board recently, and the family is ‘honoured’ by how hard the German titans are pushing for his signature.

But Wirtz is keen on challenging himself abroad by signing for either City or Madrid, which leaves the race ‘wide open’.

Bayern ‘believe they have the advantage’ but there is a serious threat of City and Madrid hijacking their talks in the coming weeks.

Massive Florian Wirtz price emerges

Separate reports in Germany have revealed the kind of price Wirtz’s next club will have to pay to snare him.

Leverkusen are trying to tie the playmaker down to a new contract which includes a €125million (£107m / $142m) release clause.

But if they are unsuccessful in doing so, then they will demand €150m (£129m / $171m) to sell this summer.

When Wirtz’s big wages on a five-year contract are added, plus agent fees and other costs, the deal is expected to total a gigantic €250m (£214m / $284m).

The transfer battle is putting Bayern boss Vincent Kompany up against his former City manager Guardiola.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Wirtz is City’s No 1 target to replace Kevin De Bruyne in the No 10 role.

Other players such as Charles De Ketelaere have been looked at, but Guardiola would be most excited to work with Wirtz.

