€30m to seal transfer between Man City and Barcelona, with deal to finally solve ‘cursed’ position

A fee in the €30m range should be enough to see a transfer between Manchester City and Barcelona greenlit, and the deal could finally lift the curse on a key position, per a report.

Due to their delicate financial position, Barcelona have been forced to wheel and deal in the transfer market over recent years.

Loan signings and free agent coups have become commonplace in Catalonia. Indeed, four of the club’s major signings last summer – Inigo Martinez, Ilkay Gundogan (both frees), Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix (both loans) – came via those routes.

The two loanees have made big impacts in the first half of the campaign. Cancelo has racked up 21 appearances in a variety of positions, while Felix has provided nine goal contributions in 20 outings.

When speaking about the Portuguese pair back in November, Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, suggested further deals would be sought for the two Joaos next season.

“We are still in November, it is early. But of course we are already thinking about it,” said Deco.

“We see how the season is going. There is no doubt that we want to have them next season, because they are good for the squad.

“We are happy with their performance. How? We’ll see, these are discussions for later.”

More recently, Barca president, Joan Laporta, claimed he’d already been told by the parent clubs of Cancelo and Felix what is required to spring their permanent signings.

Furthermore, Laporta clarified he wants both players signed outright and not on second loan spells.

“Their agents, Atletico and Man City already told us what’s going to be needed to sign them,” declared Laporta one week ago (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano).

“We want both Joaos to be permanent part of the team, not on loan. Let’s see how it evolves. I feel all parties will be happy at the end.”

Now, a fresh update from Spanish outlet Sport has shed light on what the future holds for Cancelo and Felix.

Second Felix loan makes Cancelo transfer easier

Sport stated that despite Laporta’s claim, Barcelona are Atletico are ‘studying a new loan for Joao Felix’ that is described as being ‘beneficial for all parties’.

Felix is under contract with Atletico until 2029, though his public falling out with Diego Simeone means he doesn’t have much of a future with Atleti.

Another loan wouldn’t be the worst outcome in the world for Atleti, especially if Barcelona pay a loan fee and cover Felix’s wages. Given the lengthy contract, Atletico are under no pressure to find a permanent buyer anytime soon.

Barcelona’s desperate financial position has been well documented and another loan for Felix would allow the club to channel their meagre funds towards Cancelo.

Per Sport, Man City are unwilling to accept another loan spell and want to cut ties with the full-back once and for all.

€30m can end Barcelona right-back curse

To that end, it’s revealed City ‘are only willing to negotiate a transfer that could exceed 30 million euros’. Should a bid of that size be tabled, the green light will be granted.

Sport acknowledge €30m is a ‘high figure’ for Barcelona in their current state. However, it is one Barca will give serious consideration to paying given Cancelo has largely lifted the doom and gloom that’s hovered over their right-back position in recent years.

The bulk of Cancelo’s appearances this season have come at right-back and by all accounts, the Portuguese has impressed.

Barcelona haven’t had a settled right-back since Dani Alves first left the club back in 2016. Under Xavi, the position has often been filled by centre-halves such as Jules Kounde or Ronald Araujo.

That all changed when Cancelo arrived, however, with Sport concluding the City loanee has provided ‘stability and solvency’ to a position that bas been ‘cursed in recent times’.

