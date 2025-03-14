Manchester City are planning a bid for Eduardo Camavinga, with a Spanish report revealing Real Madrid’s stance on selling the midfielder.

Pep Guardiola’s side are having a hugely disappointing campaign which could end up in Man City not qualifying for the Champions League. While the Cityzens are still in the FA Cup, they got knocked out of the Champions League by Madrid and will have to watch on as Premier League rivals Liverpool and Newcastle United contest the final of the Carabao Cup this weekend.

Man City , though, plan to come back stronger next season, and it seems that manager Guardiola believes that signing a Madrid superstar would help in that quest.

Real Madrid Confidential has reported Man City are “willing to make a significant offer” for Camavinga in the summer transfer window.

The defending Premier League champions view the 22-year-old French superstar “as a key piece for their future”.

The Cityzens were impressed with how Camavinga played against them in the Champions League this season.

Man City manager Guardiola has made the signing of the left-footed silky Madrid midfielder “a priority”, with the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss viewing him as an “ideal player” in midfield.

Real Madrid Confidential has noted that Camavinga’s representation agency, CAA Stellar, has a good relationship with Man City.

CAA Stellar facilitated the signing of Omar Marmoush for Man City from Eintracht Frankfurt in the January transfer window.

Man City’s Premier League rivals, Manchester United, have also been recently linked with Camavinga.

READ MORE ➡️ Sources: Man City tracking two Premier League stars as FOUR tipped to leave

Real Madrid stance on Eduardo Camavinga future

Camavinga is one of the best young midfielders in Europe and has already been a huge success at Madrid.

Since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu from Rennes in the summer of 2021, the 22-year-old has won LaLiga twice and the Champions League on two occasions.

The midfielder has scored three goals and given nine assists in 172 matches in all competitions for Los Blancos.

Camavinga has also demonstrated his versatility by playing as a left-back when needed.

According to Real Madrid Confidential, Madrid have “no intention of selling” the 2022 World Cup runner-up with France.

However, “an irresistible offer” offer from Man City could change Madrid’s stance, but a final decision will be made by Los Blancos and Camavinga himself.

Latest Man City news: Ola Aina interest, Jeremie Frimong competition

Man City are interested in signing Ola Aina in the summer transfer window , according to a report.

With Kyle Walker on loan at AC Milan at the moment and unlikely to have a future at the Etihad Stadium, the Cityzens are looking for a replacement.

Nottingham Forest right-back Aina is on Man City’s radar, but there is interest from Liverpool too.

Forest, who are aiming to finish in the Premier League top four this season, do not want to part ways with Aina and plan to hold talks with the right-back over a new deal.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported that Man City are among the clubs tracking Johan Martinez.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion are also keeping tabs on the 15-year-old Ecuadorian winger.

Martinez is playing in the youth system of Independiente del Valle, and his style is similar to that of Paris Saint-Germain and France

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Man City are competing with Man United for Jeremie Frimong.

There is interest in the Bayer Leverkusen star from Barcelona and Real Madrid as well.

POLL: Who has been Man City’s best signing since Pep Guardiola has been at the club?