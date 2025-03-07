Manchester City are ready to make a bid for Eduardo Camavinga, with a report revealing the two players that manager Pep Guardiola believes the Real Madrid star could replace.

Camavinga is one of the best young players in the world who has been superb for Madrid over the years. Since his £34.4million transfer from Rennes in the summer of 2021, the silky left-footed midfielder made 170 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring three goals and providing nine assists in the process. The 22-year-old has won LaLiga twice and the Champions League on two occasions among other major trophies with Madrid.

The midfielder has had injury problems this season, and that has limited him to 24 appearances for Madrid, of which 12 have been in LaLiga.

Manchester United have been linked with Camavinga , and now it has been reported that Man City too have taken a shine to the Madrid star, who has done admirably well when he has played at left-back despite being a midfielder by trade.

According to Football Transfers, Man City are considering a summer bid for Camavinga with manager Guardiola personally keen on working with the 22-year-old at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola is said to be “all in on this move, believing Camavinga is a perfect fit” for Man City’s playing style.

The report has claimed that the former Barcelona head coach “strongly supports the signing of Camavinga”.

Described as “a player with extraordinary qualities” who “can play anywhere on the pitch” by Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti, Camavinga is under contract at the Spanish giants until the summer of 2029.

It would not be easy for the Cityzens to get a deal done for the young French midfielder.

Man City would have to offer a lot of money to Madrid to persuade them to sell Camavinga in the summer transfer window.

Moreover, the defending Premier League champions would also have to convince the midfielder why leaving the Santiago Bernabeu for the Etihad Stadium would be a good move for his career.

Eduardo Camavinga eyed as successor to two Man City players

According to Football Transfers, Man City view Camavinga as an ideal successor to Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva.

Both Gundogan and Silva could leave Man City in the summer transfer window, and the Premier League giants believe that Camavinga could replace both of them.

The report has noted that the 22-year-old’s “ability to break up opposition play, coupled with his adept passing and dribbling skills, mirrors the qualities exhibited by both Gundogan and Silva”.

“Camavinga’s ability to switch between defence and attack makes him a perfect fit for the roles Gundogan and Silva played under Guardiola,” adds the report.

Football Transfers has claimed that Guardiola is aware that Camavinga is not a goalscoring midfielder like Gundogan and Silva, so his plan is to use Omar Marmoush on the left wing next season with Erling Haaland as the central striker.

Latest Man City news: Jacob Ramsey interest, Cesc Fabregas link

Man City are interested in a summer deal for Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey , according to a report.

Ramsey has established himself as an important player for Villa and has scored one goal and given two assists in 14 starts in the Premier League so far this campaign.

The winger has also scored one goal and provided two assists in three Champions League starts for Unai Emery’s side this season.

It has been reported that Man City manager Guardiola has taken a shine to Ramsey and would love to work with him at the Etihad Stadium.

An Italian report has claimed that Como manager Cesc Fagregas is being considered for the Man City job.

Fabregas is doing extremely well at Como, who are very unlikely to get relegated from Serie A at the end of the season.

Man City, Barcelona, Inter Milan and AC Milan are said to have impressed with the former Arsenal midfielder and are keeping tabs on him.

Meanwhile, Man City boss Guardiola has been told that he made a mistake selling Argentina international striker Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024 after he scored a wonderful goal against Real Madrid in the Champions League this week.

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole said about Alvarez: “He’s another lad we know very well from the Premier League.

“You won’t see a better goal in the Champions League. It’s beautiful, it’s sensational.

“This kid has won it all and done it all and he’s still only 25. I think we’ll see the best of him over the next five years. I think he’s a Ballon d’Or winner in the future.”

