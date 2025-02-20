Top stars including Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva are all likely to leave Manchester City this summer as Pep Guardiola plots a huge revamp, according to a report.

Man City were busy during the January transfer window as they tried to reinvigorate a squad which has declined significantly this season. Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis all joined, costing a total fee of around £180million (€217m / $227.5m).

Kyle Walker was the only senior player to leave the Etihad, as he joined AC Milan on an initial six-month loan.

As per the latest from the Daily Star, Walker ‘won’t be coming back’ to City as his Milan switch is expected to become permanent this summer. But that will likely be just the tip of the iceberg in terms of City departures.

The report has taken a comprehensive look at City’s transfer plans as Guardiola attempts to rebuild the squad and help out his own successor.

A vast majority of City’s players who are aged 30 or above will be allowed to leave, which includes De Bruyne, Silva, John Stones and Mateo Kovacic.

Ilkay Gundogan and Ederson will also be allowed to depart.

Winger Jack Grealish will not hit 30 until September, but Guardiola is already planning for life without him, too.

Grealish, Gundogan and De Bruyne will have to find new clubs

Grealish could remain in the Premier League when departing City, with West Ham United having previously been named as one potential destination.

Gundogan and Ederson are likely to head to the Saudi Pro League, while it recently emerged that Silva is picking up interest from Spain, Portugal and the Middle East.

De Bruyne looks set to snub Saudi advances in order to try out MLS with San Diego FC. Stones and Kovacic’s next moves are less certain, however.

A majority of those players have been brilliant servants to City, particularly De Bruyne, Gundogan and Silva.

But City’s incredible success in recent years has overshadowed the fact they have an ageing squad, and this has ultimately seen Guardiola’s side tumble this campaign.

The report also provides a round-up of City’s top targets for the summer. Florian Wirtz is being eyed as De Bruyne’s successor in the No 10 role – as TEAMtalk confirmed on February 12 – while Andrea Cambiaso is also being closely monitored.

The Juventus star is versatile and would be able to strengthen both of the full-back positions for Guardiola. City held talks over Cambiaso’s potential signing in January but soon turned their attention to a summer move instead.

Exciting youngsters Claudio Echeverri and Juma Bah have already been captured and will soon link up with City’s first team, too.

Meanwhile, City and Liverpool look set to battle for Bayer Leverkusen ace Jeremie Frimpong after learning of a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ involving the player.

There is an understanding that Frimpong will be allowed to leave Leverkusen this summer if a bid worth around €40m (£33.1m / $41.7m) comes in.

While Frimpong could arrive at City in the summer, forgotten midfielder Maximo Perrone is looking to leave.

Perrone has admitted he ‘wants’ to join loan club Como permanently as he is thriving under Cesc Fabregas.

