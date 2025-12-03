Manchester City are progressing with contract talks for Phil Foden and expect him to commit to the club on a new long-term deal, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk how long the extension will likely tie him down for.

Boyhood Manchester City fan Foden has come through the ranks at the Etihad to make 337 appearances; on Tuesday night, scoring his 107th and 108th goals for the club. The star’s current deal is due to expire in 2027, and the 25-year-old acknowledged to the club last year that he was not at his best, leading to talks being put on the back burner.

But we can reveal that while Man City never backed away from Foden’s camp, the decision to freeze those talks allowed him to re-engage with football and get himself back to where he wanted to be.

And since the summer, Foden has been fully focused on getting back to his best – and that is exactly what he has done this season.

Foden has registered eight goals and three assists so far this season, with Pep Guardiola backing him and Erling Haaland to be the spark to the City side that gave up their Premier League crown last season with something of a whimper. Tuesday’s thrilling 5-4 win at Fulham saw City close the gap on leaders Arsenal to just two points, though the Gunners can restore their advantage to five points again with a win over Brentford on Wednesday evening.

Foden, at one point, was dropped by England boss Thomas Tuchel, but such has been his form so far, he was left with no option but to recall him, and now he is fully expected to play a big part in the Three Lions’ World Cup campaign next summer.

Now talks have accelerated over a new deal, and we are told by sources with knowledge of the situation, that Foden is looking to commit to City on a contract for life, keeping him at the Etihad for the rest of his career, having never even considered a career path that will take him away from the Etihad.

Sources reveal all on Foden’s new Man City contract

Haaland, the same age as Foden at 25, committed to City to 2034 and a City source confirmed to TEAMtalk that a similar deal is in the works for their homegrown superstar.

“A new deal for Phil was never in doubt, but both he and the club wanted to see him concentrate on his game, and he has reemerged from the summer as one of Europe’s top attacking talents, which we already knew he was,” the source confirmed.

We understand City sporting director Hugo Viana has been advancing with talks with Foden’s camp in recent weeks, and within the club, they now see the extension as a matter of when he signs, rather than if.

Speaking earlier this week on the player’s future, Guardiola made no secret of his desire to keep Foden on the club’s books, stating:

“Hopefully, he can stay all his career here.

“He is a special player, a Man City fan, from the academy.”

