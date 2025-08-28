An elite Manchester City target is reportedly prepared to sit on the sidelines for six months, whether or not it increases his chances of a ridiculously cheap transfer to the club.

City have already signed six players this summer. Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders, Sverre Nypan and two goalkeepers, Marcus Bettinelli and James Trafford, have headed through the door at the Etihad.

In the first game this season, new stopper Trafford – preferred to Ederson – kept a clean sheet, but in the next, he made a mistake leading to one of the two goals Tottenham scored as they beat City 2-0.

Lurking in the shadows to take his place is giant Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who City have been keen on since it became clear he had no place with the French giants this season, despite starring as they won the Champions League last term.

It’s been widely reported that City would prefer to pay under PSG’s £40million asking price.

According to L’Equipe, the Citizens want to pay far under that – just €15million (£12.95m), which is too far below the asking price for the French side to consider the sale, despite their desperation.

As a result, Donnarumma is said to be ready to sit on the sidelines for six months, whether or not that has any bearing on his sale. It might force PSG’s hand, but if not, he’ll simply watch from the stands until somebody comes in again in January.

DON’T MISS: The stunning Man City XI to reclaim Premier League title in 2025/26 with two MORE signings

City confident with reduced price tag

TEAMtalk revealed on August 24 that City are confident of signing Donnarumma for a reduced fee.

However, sources stated that fee would be £30million, not the measly price now reported.

As such, whether reports are accurate and that will come to fruition remains to be seen.

In any case, it looks like current City keeper Ederson might well be on the way out the door at the Etihad.

Talks are ongoing with Galatasaray, though the Turkish side are yet to reach City’s £22million asking price.

Man City round-up: Savinho deal chances revealed

City have been adamant that winger Savinho won’t be going anywhere this summer, despite Tottenham pushing hard to land the Brazilian.

But Graeme Bailey suggests there is encouragement for Spurs in the fact Savinho really wants to join them, with the player himself hoping a deal can be done.

Meanwhile, City could reportedly go after Ademola Lookman in the event Savinho does leave.

And, the Citizens are said to be keeping a close eye on if Trent Alexander-Arnold suffers for game time at Real Madrid, and could pounce on him if that is the case.

Donnarumma v Ederson