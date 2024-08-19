Elite star ‘in talks’ over sensational Man City return; Guardiola to receive double-your-money contract offer

Manchester City could re-sign club icon Ilkay Gundogan amid stunning claims that he has made contact over an Etihad return, while Pep Guardiola will receive an incredible proposal to leave the reigning Premier League champions.

Gundogan established himself as a modern Man City great while playing for the club between 2016 and 2023. Signed for £21million from Borussia Dortmund, the midfielder went on to register 60 goals and 38 assists in 304 games for City, helping the club win a host of trophies.

Gundogan was a crucial part of the side which won one Champions League, five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

Gundogan captained the Citizens from October 2022 until he left in July 2023, rejecting the offer of a new contract before joining La Liga giants Barcelona.

So far, the Germany ace has made 51 appearances for Barca across all competitions, chipping in with five goals and 14 assists in that time.

But Barca are being overshadowed by rivals Real Madrid, who won a treble last season and have also added Kylian Mbappe to their team.

It seems Gundogan is no longer happy at the Nou Camp, while Hansi Flick only ‘has the feeling’ that he will stay – not a definitive response to the exit rumours. Sensational reports in Spain claim that the 33-year-old is ‘in talks’ with City over a huge return to the club.

Gundogan ‘made contact’ with City chiefs last week to gauge whether they would be open to re-signing him. The response was positive, setting up a shock transfer.

Man City transfers: Ilkay Gundogan return possible

Despite only capturing Gundogan last year, it is suggested that Barca would not stand in the player’s way. Letting Gundogan leave would free up space on the wage bill, allowing the Blaugrana to register their new signings such as Dani Olmo.

The sticking point for any potential deal is that City will only want to pay a small fee for Gundogan, having originally lost him on a free transfer. Barca, though, would want a significant sum as his contract with them still has a year left to run.

While the Spanish press may be getting ahead of themselves when claiming that discussions are underway, this is certainly a situation to keep an eye on.

Having lost Gundogan for nothing last year, City are wary of similar happening with Guardiola, whose deal expires at the end of the season.

Over the weekend, it emerged that City have given the iconic manager a deadline of Christmas to decide whether he will be staying with them or moving on next summer.

The England job has been named as one concrete possibility for Guardiola, should he opt to take part in a new challenge, but that is not his only option.

As per an update from CaughtOffside, the Saudis want to make a huge statement by landing Guardiola in a deal which would see his wages double.

The 53-year-old currently earns a reported £385,000 a week at City, but that would rise to a whopping £770k per week if he goes to the Middle East.

City know that Guardiola is the key component in their massive success though and remain eager to tie him down to fresh terms.

The report adds that City chiefs have drawn up a new three-year contract for Guardiola which includes a pay rise, though it will not be as valuable as the Saudis’ proposal.

