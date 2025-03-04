Man City are in the mix for Theo Hernandez

Manchester City have reportedly learned that AC Milan are ready to sell Theo Hernandez this summer, though Pep Guardiola’s side will need to keep Real Madrid at bay to sign the 27-year-old amid his contract wrangle.

Man City target Hernandez came through the Atletico Madrid youth setup but never actually made a first-team appearance for the club before joining fierce rivals Real Madrid in July 2017. The left-back went on to play 23 times for Los Blancos, while he also had a loan spell at Real Sociedad before moving to Milan in summer 2019.

Hernandez has gone on to establish himself as one of the very best full-backs in the world during his time at Milan.

He is one of the leaders in the dressing room and has helped the Rossoneri win the Serie A title and Italian Super Cup.

Milan are enduring a tough season however – sitting ninth in Serie A – and are looking to sell some big names in order to fund a squad rebuild.

As per CaughtOffside, Milan have ‘decided to sell’ Hernandez in the summer, partly down to his contract situation.

The France star’s deal runs until June 2026 and renewal talks have ‘completely stalled’. Milan would rather move him on later this year than risk him leaving on a free transfer at a later date.

This news will delight Man City. Guardiola has identified Hernandez as a dream signing to provide Josko Gvardiol with competition at left-back and bolster the position.

While Milan were unable to meet Hernandez’s wage demands, City have the finances to do just that.

The Citizens will need to put on a big charm offensive to stop him from heading back to Madrid, though. Hernandez is thought to be prioritising a move to the Spanish capital.

City have also been linked with Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso, who is capable of playing as a full-back on either side.

But the report states that Hernandez will be cheaper to sign due to his contract situation. While Juve want close to €80million (£66m / $84m) for Cambiaso, it is suggested that Hernandez has been put on the market for just €35-40m (up to £33m / $42m).

Man City hold concrete interest in Theo Hernandez

This update comes after TEAMtalk revealed last week that City have surged into the race for Hernandez and are poised to give Madrid competition.

Hernandez’s contract talks were ‘at a standstill’ at that stage, and it seems Milan have taken further action since then by putting him on the market.

TEAMtalk understands that City hold concrete interest in the player and see a €35m deal as an ‘absolutely fair’ price to pay.

Hernandez himself believes he has what it takes to shine for a top Champions League club such as City or Madrid, despite his dip in form this campaign.

Man City transfers: Latest on Cambiaso; De Bruyne move confusion

City appear to be stepping up their hunt for full-back reinforcements, with the Italian media providing an update on Cambiaso’s future.

It is claimed City have drawn up a £51m bid to try and tempt Juve into selling the Italy star.

Elsewhere, Kevin de Bruyne’s future has became slightly less clear after a source revealed that a possible move to Major League Soccer is not as cut and dried as initially expected.

