Manchester City are preparing to launch a big-money summer move for Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, and TEAMtalk can reveal his stance on moving to the Etihad if the Cityzens replace Pep Guardiola with one of two elite coaches.

The 23-year-old England international has impressed since his £35 million switch from Newcastle United to Forest in 2024, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most high-energy and accomplished central midfielders.

TEAMtalk sources close to the Etihad indicate that Man City view Anderson as an ideal long-term addition, capable of bringing energy, tactical versatility, and future-proofing to the engine room.

With a potential fee in the region of £80-100million, the club has already made early contact with the player’s representatives, signalling their determination to secure his services ahead of rivals. Guardiola himself is said to admire Anderson’s intelligence and ability to fit seamlessly into possession-based systems.

But the backdrop to these plans remains Guardiola’s uncertain future. His contract runs until 2027, yet well-placed voices in the game continue to indicate that this campaign is ‘highly likely’ to be his final one at the helm, as we exclusively revealed earlier this month.

While club insiders will not confirm if Guardiola will see out his deal, preparations for life after him are underway.

Should a change occur, Man City have identified a three-man shortlist of successors: Xabi Alonso, the former Real Madrid boss celebrated for his tactical innovation and work at Leverkusen, Enzo Maresca, with his prior Man City coaching ties; and Cesc Fabregas, whose impressive work at Como in Serie A has turned heads.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Anderson stance revealed amid Man City manager chase

Players within the Man City squad and the Premier League are understood to be enthusiastic about the prospect of working under either Alonso or Fabregas, viewing them as exciting figures to lead a refreshed era at the Etihad.

That excitement stretches to Anderson, who views the potential switch to the Etihad as the ideal next step for his career and playing under Alonso or Fabregas, in particular, interests him.

Manchester United have monitored Anderson closely, too, seeing him as a potential solution to their midfield needs amid questions over ageing players.

However, recent indications suggest the Red Devils are pivoting towards other targets, including Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, reducing the direct competition for Man City’s pursuit.

Anderson’s potential arrival would represent a statement of intent for Man City, blending youth with proven Premier League quality. Whether Guardiola stays or departs, City’s proactive approach underscores their ambition to remain at English football’s pinnacle.

For now, Anderson remains focused on performing well for a relegation-threatened Forest side and cementing his spot in England’s World Cup squad, but a high-profile move beckons ahead of next season.

Latest Man City news: Brentford star wanted / Alexander-Arnold interest

Meanwhile, we understand that Man City have identified Brentford right-back Michael Kayode as a key target for the summer, though it could take over £50million to sign him.

He is high on the shortlist alongside Newcastle star Tino Livramento, as the Cityzens look to finally fill the void that’s been left by Kyle Walker.

In other news, we have revealed that Man City are also keeping a close eye on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Real Madrid.

Should he become available in the summer, sources suggest that Man City would consider a shock move for the former Liverpool man.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.