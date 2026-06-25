Elliot Anderson to Man City a ‘DONE DEAL’ as record-destroying transfer fee CONFIRMED

Manchester City have reached a full agreement with Nottingham Forest over the signing of midfielder Elliot Anderson, and the deal is set to SMASH the British transfer record, as TEAMtalk reported earlier today.

The Cityzens decided on Anderson as their top target to strengthen their midfield after the 23-year-old enjoyed a superb season for Forest, which earned him a starting spot in England’s World Cup side.

Man City had already seen two offers rejected for Anderson, the second of which amounted to over £120milllion – £106million plus potential add-ons.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed in an update earlier today that Man City were on the verge of completing a British-record transfer for Anderson, with a package approaching £130million, and that a deal could be announced within hours..

Now, according to reliable journalist David Ornstein, of The Athletic, Man City have indeed reached an agreement with Forest after submitting a third improved offer.

“BREAKING: Manchester City strike agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign Elliot Anderson,” Ornstein posted on X.

“#MCFC made 23yo #NFFC midfielder primary target to bolster this summer & now done deal, subject to #England international finalising personal terms.”

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Romano confirms record-breaking Anderson

Ornstein’s reporting has been backed up by TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, who confirms Man City have agreed on a total package worth £130million.

This means the move is set to break the current British transfer record, as TEAMtalk reported earlier today. It currently stands at the £125million Liverpool paid to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle last summer.

“Deal in place for Elliot Anderson who is going to join Man City from Nottingham Forest in a British record deal worth up to £130million, sources confirm to @TEAMtalk,” Bailey posted on X.

“Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis set his price, negotiated the deal and got what he asked for.”

Respected reporter Fabrizio Romano has also given the deal his ‘here we go’ confirmation.

“BREAKING: Elliot Anderson to Manchester City, here we go! Deal in place between the clubs after long talks,” Romano posted on X.

“#MCFC sources confirm agreement now done after talks at final stages as reported last week. Anderson asked Forest today to go and leave the club. Medical in the US.”

Ben Jacobs of TalkSPORT has also reported the £130million fee.

“BREAKING: Elliot Anderson to Manchester City agreed in principle today.” Jacobs posted on X. “Understand the fee could be up to £130m. Formalities to be completed in the US.”

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