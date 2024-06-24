Bayern Munich aim to activate a Manchester City playmaker’s release clause and three reasons why the superstar is willing to ditch Pep Guardiola have emerged.

Man City have unquestionably been the dominant force in England during Pep Guardiola’s spell in the country. City’s latest Premier League triumph last season was their fourth in a row and their sixth in seven years.

A handful of players have been in the team for each of those six title-winning campaigns.

Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva have been mainstays in the eleven over that span. Phil Foden also has six EPL titles to his name, though only played a minor role in City’s 2017/18 and 2018/19 successes.

However, according to a fresh update from the Daily Star, one of the aforementioned quintet could soon bring his Man City career to a close.

Bayern to activate Bernardo Silva release clause

They state Bayern Munich intend to activate the £50m release clause in the contract of Bernardo Silva.

As you might expect after suffering their first trophyless season in over a decade, Bayern are spending heavily this window.

Defender Hiroki Ito has been plucked from Stuttgart and a second centre-half is expected to arrive.

Personal terms have been agreed with Fulham destroyer Joao Palhinha. Bayern have twice tabled bids, though are yet to come close to Fulham’s £60m valuation.

Elsewhere, Bayern have agreed to trigger Michael Olise’s release clause and the Crystal Palace winger will bring creativity in abundance to Munich.

Yet despite securing an agreement for Olise, the Star are adamant Bayern hope to sign fellow left-footed playmaker Silva as well.

They’re understood to have no qualms about paying the Portuguese’s £50m release clause. Doing so would leave Man City powerless to prevent an exit.

And if Bayern do trigger the clause, all eyes will be on whether Silva agrees personal terms with the club who are now managed by his former City teammate, Vincent Kompany.

Three reasons Silva could ditch Man City

On that subject, a prior report in Spain listed three reasons why Silva WOULD look favourably on leaving Man City this summer.

The report centred around Silva’s links to Barcelona at the time, though the reasons they listed remain largely relevant to Bayern too.

Firstly, they stated Silva has won everything there is to win at Man City and is seeking a new experience.

Secondly, Silva was labelled ‘crazy’ about the prospect of joining Barcelona where he’d link up with former teammates Joao Cancelo, Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres.

A move to Bayern would dash those reunions, though would reunite Silva with former City captain Kompany who now manages Bayern.

Finally, Silva’s family reportedly desire a ‘change of scenery’ too.

Silva is perennially linked with leaving Man City each and every summer, though as yet an exit has not come to fruition.

However, this summer window is the first in which Silva can be signed via a straightforward release clause. The £50m clause was inserted into his terms when Silva signed a new contract at the Etihad last August.

