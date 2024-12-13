End of an era at Man City as De Bruyne sparks two-club bidding war for mid-season sale

Kevin De Bruyne could leave Man City as early as next month

Manchester City aren’t likely to offer Kevin De Bruyne a new contract and the Premier League legend could join one of two interested sides as early as next month, according to a report.

De Bruyne may well go down as the greatest midfielder in Premier League history when his final chapter in England is written. The Belgian has put himself in the same bracket as the likes of Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, lifting six league titles in nine full seasons at the Etihad.

However, all good things must come to an end and according to a fresh update from talkSPORT, De Bruyne’s glittering spell with Man City could conclude in 2025.

De Bruyne’s existing contract expires at season’s end. Per the report, City are ‘yet to show any indication they want to extend the midfielder’s contract.’

That tallies with prior reporting from The Athletic who stated De Bruyne likely has to prove he can stay injury-free in the 2024/25 season to cajole Man City into offering a new deal. Unfortunately, injuries have once again heavily disrupted De Bruyne’s campaign so far.

As such, an exit in 2025 is on the cards and talkSPORT state a new challenge in MLS could await.

Inter Miami – the club where Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba all play – want De Bruyne added to their star-studded line-up.

However, they’re facing stiff competition from the west coast, with expansion side San Diego FC hoping to make De Bruyne the star attraction ahead of their first season in MLS in 2025.

De Bruyne stance on MLS revealed / January exit possible

Per the report, De Bruyne would look far more favourably on moving to America than Saudi Arabia.

That bodes well for Inter Miami and San Diego, and a bidding war could erupt next month.

Indeed, talkSPORT noted San Diego specifically ‘could test City’s resolve to keep their serial-title winning midfielder by making an offer to release him from his contract six months early.’

Such a move could spark a similar approach from Inter Miami, meaning Man City may yet receive a somewhat sizeable bid for an injury-prone 33-year-old with just six months left on his contract.

And receiving fees for outgoing players is primed to assume greater significance after Fabrizio Romano revealed City have greenlit a major rebuild.

The club fully intend to sign a central midfielder to cover for Rodri’s injury absence in January. Signings in other positions could also be made next month, with Man City wanting to add four-six new players in the next two windows.

Latest Man City news – Zubimendi snub, Guardiola savaged

One central midfielder who isn’t expected to arrive at the Etihad – despite City’s confirmed interest – is Martin Zubimendi.

The Real Sociedad playmaker harbours concerns he’ll spend too much time on the bench once Rodri has returned to action.

TEAMtalk understands long-time admirers Liverpool will make a second attempt to sign Zubimendi in January.

Elsewhere, former England manager Fabio Capello has taken a surprise shot at Pep Guardiola.

“Guardiola is a great coach, but he is far too arrogant and presumptuous,” he said on Sky Sport Italia.

“At times he has even lost trophies because he wanted to prove that he was the one winning and not the players, so he dropped key figures from the side in the big games. That was in my view an attempt to take the spotlight and the credit away from his squad.”

One infamous example of Guardiola unwisely dropping a key player was the 2021 Champions League final when Rodri was surprisingly relegated to the bench. City would go on to lose 1-0 to Chelsea.

