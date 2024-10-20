Kyle Walker could be on the move in 2025

Manchester City are ready to sell club captain Kyle Walker for just £15m next summer, and a report has detailed where he’s likely to move.

Walker, 34, has been a mainstay in Man City’s period of dominance since Pep Guardiola took charge. The right-back has lifted six Premier League titles including the last four in a row. However, his influence does appear to be fading at both club and international level.

And according to a fresh report from The Daily Star, Man City are ready to call time on Walker’s glittering career at the Etihad by offloading him in 2025.

They state Walker is ‘up for sale’ and with Man City ‘willing to sell’, they’ll entertain bids of around £15m.

Walker is under contract with Man City until 2026. But with the club not intending to offer a new deal, an exit in 2025 represents their best chance to recoup a fee.

On the subject of where Walker would go, the report claimed Walker is a target for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli.

It’s suggested such a move would suit the ageing Walker who would be in line to receive a late-career pay rise to roughly £400,000-a-week.

Right time for Man City and Walker to part?

A move to Al-Ahli would see Walker link up with former City teammate Riyad Mahrez.

There have been rumblings of Walker returning to boyhood club Sheffield United to round out his career. Though with the Blades currently in the second tier, it’s suggested a switch to Saudi Arabia is far more likely.

Walker has come under increasing pressure for his starting role from Rico Lewis this season. Walker has been an unused substitute once in the Premier League this season and came off the bench in two other matches. He’s only started three times in the league this term.

His star also appears to be fading at international level, with Walker omitted from interim manager Lee Carsley’s first England squad in September.

Walker was recalled by Carsley for the Nations League clashes with Greece and Finland. Trent Alexander-Arnold started the first, with Walker in the starting eleven for the latter after Alexander-Arnold deputised at left-back.

