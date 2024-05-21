A six-time Premier League winner with Manchester City is “considering” quitting the club this summer, while a second exit in the SAME POSITION is also expected, according to stunning reports.

Pep Guardiola has masterminded Man City’s period of dominance in England despite refreshing his playing personnel over recent seasons.

Indeed, the likes of Aymeric Laporte, Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez were all important stars for the Spaniard at one time or another. However, all have been moved on over the last two summers and Man City have not suffered as a result.

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Guardiola could soon lose a player widely believed to be among the best in the world in his position.

Taking to X, Romano broke news of there being a very real possibility goalkeeper Ederson Moraes leaves the Etihad this summer.

He wrote: “Ederson could leave Man City in the summer transfer window in case of good proposal, it’s a possibility.

“There’s already interest from Saudi Pro League clubs with Ederson considering possibilities at the end of the season.

“It will be up to the player.”

Saudi interest in Ederson is not new, with Liverpool’s Alisson Becker another elite goalkeeper the SPL are known to be targeting.

However, prior reports labelled moves for either Brazilian as ‘ambitious’, thus suggesting neither move was particularly likely to happen.

Ederson is contracted to Man City until 2026, meaning City aren’t in any immediate need to cash in this summer.

But given Romano’s update, Ederson himself is weighing up whether to push for a move. While not stated, it may be that the 30-year-old believes there’s nothing left to achieve in Manchester having won the lot with City.

Of course, the promise of a gigantic salary is something that could also factor into Ederson’s thinking.

Stefan Ortega exit fears growing too

Ederson has missed more matches than usual this term through injuries. Back-up stopper Stefan Ortega has stood up tall and produced arguably the most important save of the season when denying Son Heung-min in a one-v-one opportunity a fortnight ago.

But unfortunately for Man City and Guardiola, Ortega appears to be heading for the exit door.

Ortega is contracted to City until 2025 and as yet, talks over a contract extension have not borne fruit.

On the contrary, reports in Ortega’s native Germany previously revealed the keeper is trending towards leaving Man City, much to Guardiola’s dismay.

“I would love him to stay, the club would love him to,” Guardiola previously said of Ortega. “We let him feel [this], but we would love it.

“It’s [down to] him, everyone has their own lives, wives, kids, desires. I think he’s really happy here, but I could understand perfectly [if he wanted to leave]. He’s more than 30 years old and he wants to play every weekend so honestly I don’t know.”

Among the reasons Ortega is open to leaving include a desire to be a regular starter.

Of course, Ederson’s potential exit could open the door for Ortega to become the new No 1 at the Etihad. However, it’s just as likely Man City sign a high-powered replacement for Ederson, leaving Ortega to warm the bench and play in the cups once again.

In any case, what is clear is Man City’s goalkeeping department could look unrecognisable by the time next season’s opening match rolls around.

