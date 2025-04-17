Man City are challenging the Premier League on several fronts

Manchester City and the Premier League are ‘playing war games’ in the build up to the final verdict in the Financial Fair Play charges case, according to one observer.

In February 2023, the Premier League accused Man City of breaking financial rules on 115 occasions, with these charges later increased to 130. The Premier League conducted a four-year investigation into City’s finances and claim that the club provided incorrect accounts of money garnered from sponsorship deals, as well as failing to cooperate with investigators.

City were subsequently referred to an independent commission, with the hearing taking place between September and December last year.

City deny any wrongdoing and believe they will be proven innocent through ‘irrefutable evidence’ which supposedly backs up their case.

The judges have unlimited powers to punish City in the event they are found guilty, though. Given the severity of the accusations, Pep Guardiola’s side could be handed a hefty points deduction or even be relegated from the Premier League entirely.

Keith Wyness, Everton’s CEO between 2004 and 2009, has weighed in on the legal tussle, with City also battling the Premier League over associated party transaction [APT] regulations.

In an interview with Football Insider, Wyness said: “We had thought Easter time would be about right for the verdict.

“That would’ve allowed time to look at the huge amount of statements, witness statements, evidence, etc.

“It now looks like it’s going to be more towards summer now, which really doesn’t surprise me given the complexity of this case and what is at stake.

“I think it’s only just catching up to some people, the importance of this case.

“Things are being double-checked, triple-checked, quadruple-checked – they’ll be taking stock.

“Both sides will be playing war games in terms of looking at what-ifs, and there’ll be a lot of work in trying to plan the next few steps.

“The stakes are becoming increasingly high.”

Man City verdict still has not arrived

Numerous outlets reported that the final verdict was expected before the end of March, with Guardiola himself admitting that is when he thought an announcement would be made.

But March came and went and we still have no answers. It was revealed recently that the verdict is ‘unlikely’ to arrive before the summer, which means it could affect multiple seasons.

City or the Premier League are expected to appeal, whoever comes out on the losing side.

City being deducted points or relegated would have a massive impact on the table. They are currently fighting for Champions League qualification but would likely be demoted if they are docked 40 points or more.

The case has been described as football’s ‘trial of the century’ given how it could affect the Premier League and the wider European footballing landscape.

The Cityzens are thought to be ‘piling pressure’ on the Premier League, having also accused them of distorting APT rules in favour of other clubs such as Arsenal and Everton.

