Manchester City have made it clear they will not pay £120million for Enzo Fernandez, let alone go beyond that figure, with Chelsea’s valuation now the major obstacle to the Argentina international leaving Stamford Bridge, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

City sources have told us that they have no intention of exceeding the £116million they paid for Elliot Anderson earlier this summer and, crucially, their current position is that they do not even want to reach £120million for Fernandez.

That stance has prompted Fernandez’s camp to work even harder on finding a solution, with Chelsea allowing Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes to become involved in an attempt to bridge the gap and explore whether a deal with City can be achieved.

Chelsea imposed a deadline of last Friday for a potential Fernandez transfer and subsequently insisted publicly that the midfielder would remain at Stamford Bridge. However, we understand negotiations have continued behind the scenes.

City have maintained their interest ever since new head coach Enzo Maresca made it clear to sporting director Hugo Viana that Fernandez was a player he would like to work with again at the Etihad.

TEAMtalk understands Fernandez is keen on the move, while former suitors Real Madrid are now considered unlikely to return to the picture, particularly given Chelsea’s asking price.

The Blues are understood to want more than £120million for the former Benfica star – meaning there is currently a sizeable gap between what Chelsea want and what City are prepared to pay.

READ NEXT – Newcastle exploring surprise raid on Man City after multiple midfield misses

Super-agent still working on Fernandez, Man City deal

Mendes is now putting his intermediary powers to work alongside Fernandez’s agent Javier Pastore and others involved in the negotiations.

The aim is to bring Chelsea and City closer together, but we understand both clubs remain firm on their current positions.

With Rodri’s departure to Barcelona now confirmed, City are preparing to announce the £85million arrival of Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille as they continue reshaping their midfield.

But Bouaddi is not viewed as a direct replacement for Fernandez, and City remain interested in adding another established midfielder.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have no problem with Fernandez staying.

We understand there is a strong belief within the club that he would be an excellent fit for Xabi Alonso’s system, while the new head coach is understood to be more than happy to keep him.

That leaves the next move largely dependent on the two clubs.

Chelsea would need to significantly lower their demands, or City would have to abandon their current stance and spend more than they want to. For now, neither scenario has materialised.

Mendes, Pastore and the other intermediaries are working hard to find a compromise, but TEAMtalk understands City remain adamant: £120million is already too high, and they do not intend to pay it for Fernandez.

FULL BREAKDOWN – Every completed Man City transfer in summer 2026: Signings, exits, loans