Man City to launch record-destroying Enzo Fernandez bid TODAY as Chelsea face monumental decision

Manchester City are set to send a bid of £120million for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez in the coming hours, TEAMtalk understands, raising the prospect of a late-window move that has been building for several weeks.

City sources believe the offer will meet Chelsea’s asking price, although the Blues will only accept it if they can identify and secure a suitable replacement in time.

That condition remains the principal obstacle, with the transfer deadline now close and little room for delay.

Fernandez is understood to be keen on the switch and the chance to work again under Enzo Maresca. Chelsea are aware of his preference, even after their earlier deadline for any deal passed.

Maresca has been pushing internally for the signing and is eager to add the Argentina international to his midfield. TEAMtalk previously reported that despite the deadline, City still wanted Fernandez and would make a bid; that time is now coming.

City’s position has been strengthened by recent squad changes. The sale of Nico Gonzalez to Newcastle United created space, while an agreement for Ayyoub Bouaddi has not closed the door on a further more experienced signing.

That combination has given the club confidence that a substantial bid can still be justified before the window shuts and Fernandez can be signed.

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Chelsea preparing for potential Enzo Fernandez exit

Any deal for Fernandez would still be complicated. Chelsea would need to move quickly in the market themselves, and there is no guarantee a replacement of the required standard can be lined up at such short notice.

City, however, are prepared to test that stance with a formal £120million proposal in the coming hours.

A £120million fee would surpass the £116million they paid for Elliot Anderson earlier this summer, thus making Fernandez their new club record signing.

If Chelsea do find an alternative, talks will accelerate rapidly. If they do not, the bid may be rejected regardless of the fee.

The Blues are big admirers of Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, as previously reported, as well as Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

However, the English duo will be very expensive and difficult to sign ahead of the deadline.

Another option is Monaco’s Lamine Camara, who Crystal Palace and Brighton are also interested in.

For now, both Fernandez’s desire and Maresca’s push have kept the possibility of a move to City alive.

The next few hours will be crucial, with Enzo Fernandez at the centre of a transfer saga for the second time in his career.

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