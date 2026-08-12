Chelsea set Man City deadline to complete sensational cut-price Enzo Fernandez transfer

Chelsea’s superstar midfielder Enzo Fernandez is very keen on a move to Manchester City this summer, TEAMtalk sources close to the situation have confirmed, though the Cityzens must move quickly.

People familiar with the talks believe a sensational deal can be completed for £100million, a figure £20million below Chelsea’s current asking price.

The Argentine international, who has established himself as a central figure at Stamford Bridge since his £107million arrival from Benfica in 2023, is said to view the prospect of linking up with Enzo Maresca’s side as an attractive next step in his career.

Man City have been monitoring Fernandez’s situation and are exploring whether an agreement can be reached at the revised valuation.

TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday that the Cityzens are poised to make a move for the 25-year-old, but only if Rodri leaves, with Barcelona continuing talks to bring him to the Camp Nou.

Man City are expected to sign Monaco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi in a deal worth over £85million, but the pursuit of Fernandez will not be affected by that.

However, Chelsea are determined to protect their pre-season preparations and have made their position on Fernandez clear. The west London club have informed Man City that a formal bid must be submitted soon, or the opportunity to sign him will be withdrawn.

READ NEXT – Man City, Tottenham eyeing hijack of Atletico Madrid forward signing as £30m offer launched

Man City must move quick to seal Enzo Fernandez deal

Chelsea’s hierarchy are anxious to avoid a protracted transfer saga that could drag on towards the end of the window and unsettle the squad during a critical phase of their preparations under new manager Xabi Alonso.

With the new campaign approaching, the Blues want clarity one way or the other so that Alonso can plan without ongoing distraction.

Sources indicate that while Chelsea remain firm on their valuation, there is recognition that £100million would still represent a significant fee for a player who has delivered consistent performances in the Premier League and for Argentina.

Man City, for their part, are weighing whether the midfielder’s quality and potential justify meeting the compromise figure.

Both clubs are under pressure to resolve the matter quickly.

Chelsea do not want uncertainty hanging over the player as they fine-tune their squad, while Man City must decide if they are prepared to meet the reduced asking price before the window advances further.

At present the ball is firmly in Man City’s court. Should they move swiftly with a formal offer in the region of £100million, those close to the negotiations believe a deal is achievable.

Failure to act promptly, however, will almost certainly bring an end to Man City’s interest, leaving Fernandez to continue his career at Chelsea.

The coming days will be crucial in determining whether Fernandez will make the eye-catching switch from Chelsea to Man City.

READ MORE – Man Utd, Chelsea plotting moves for Senegalese midfield boss as record Crystal Palace bid rejected