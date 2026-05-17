Enzo Maresca has reached an ‘agreement in principle’ to become Pep Guardiola’s successor at Manchester City on a two-year deal with the option of a third year, a journalist has claimed, while the Spaniard has offered a devilish six-word update on the prospect of his exit.

The Cityzens have enjoyed a trophy dynasty under the 55-year-old Spanish tactician, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest managers of all time. In his decade-long stint at the Etihad, Guardiola has won 17 major honours, including the Premier League title on six separate occasions.

With a win percentage rate of over 70%, Manchester City will undoubtedly fear the day they have to bid farewell to their manager, whose deal at the Etihad Stadium currently runs for one more year.

Nonetheless, TEAMtalk revealed back in December how the club’s former coach, Maresca, was one of the leading candidates to step into his shoes when the time came for Guardiola to step down.

Now, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Maresca has an agreement in place to take over.

He wrote on X: ‘Excl. – Enzo Maresca has an agreement in principle with Manchester City for a contract until 2028 with the option for 2029. MCFC has designated former Chelsea manager as Guardiola’s replacement if Pep leaves. It’s up to Guardiola to decide what to do. Maresca is waiting.’

Maresca was sacked by Chelsea on New Year’s Day amid claims he had spoken to City officials about replacing Guardiola at the Etihad.

Guardiola himself refused to be drawn on whether he would step aside at the end of the season following Saturday’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea, courtesy of Antoine Semenyo’s brilliantly taken goal.

When asked by TNT Sports if this would be his last season, Guardiola said with a smile, before ending the interview: “What rumours? Have a lovely evening.”

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Guardiola insists Man City’s future is bright

Despite that, Guardiola insists the future at the Etihad remains bright, and he is convinced he has a side capable of challenging for top honours.

He said: “I took time to click, I missed something in the process,” he said. “We made a lot of different shapes with pressing, this player with the other player. We had the feeling that in the last two months, I felt some stability with the team that I didn’t find in the past, but it’s normal with a lot of new players and injured players.

“Sometimes you need a little bit more time, but the highest competitions don’t wait. Top eight in the Champions League, we found one of the toughest opponents in Real Madrid, but in the rest of the competitions, we have behaved extraordinarily well in all competitions, and the future is bright. I know the guys, I know how they feel, the commitment for the club and very professional. I’m pretty sure we will be there in the next years.”

In light of Schira’s claim, Sky Sports’ Sacha Tavolieri also insists City are expected Guardiola to exit.

Taking to X, he posted: ‘Barring a last-minute twist, the general feeling internally at Manchester City is that Pep Guardiola will leave the club for good at the end of the season. Everything is in place to welcome Enzo Maresca.

With all the signs pointing towards Maresca’s arrival, a report last month claimed the Italian had already selected a Chelsea ace as his record-obliterating first Man City signing when stepping into the Etihad hotseat.

As for where Guardiola will wind up next, our correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed growing interest in the Spaniard from one of his former clubs in the Middle East and with a very lucrative contract on the table.

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