Incoming Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca wants the club’s owners, City Football Group (CFG), to raid Real Madrid for Brahim Diaz, according to a report, as TEAMtalk analyses whether there is any chance that Los Blancos could sell the winger to the Cityzens.

Pep Guardiola has left as the Man City manager, and it is only a matter of time before Enzo Maresca is officially announced as the Spaniard’s replacement at the Etihad Stadium.

After failing to win the Premier League title this season, Man City plan to be very active in the summer transfer market to reinforce their squad and become the champions of England in the 2026/27 campaign.

According to TuttoJuve, Maresca has identified Madrid and Morocco international winger Brahim Diaz as a target for Man City.

The Juventus-centric Italian news outlet has reported that Man City are now planning to make a bid of up to €60million (£52m, $70m) for the 26-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger.

Diaz is a former Man City player who turned out 15 times for the first team, scoring two goals in the process.

The report has stated that Maresca has ‘identified’ Diaz ‘as one of the ideal candidates for the new coaching project, prompting the club to prepare an initial offer of between €50 and €60 million’.

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Real Madrid could potentially sell Brahim Diaz

When everyone is fit and available, Diaz is not a regular in the starting line-up at Madrid.

The Morocco international is a good back-up for better attacking players, and that is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Diaz, who joined Madrid from Man City in January 2019, is under contract at the Spanish and European giants until the summer of 2027.

So, unless the former Man City winger extends his current deal, now is the time for Madrid to cash in on him, if they want to get a decent transfer fee.

One suspects that much will depend on what happens in the impending presidential elections at the Spanish club and who becomes the new manager.

Jose Mourinho has a deal in place with Madrid to take over from Alvaro Arbeloa, but it will not be confirmed until the results of the presidential elections.

Madrid are planning to make changes to their squad, with signing a new defender and a new midfielder at the top of their agenda.

Several fringe players could well be sold, and Diaz could fall into that category.

Diaz has made 163 appearances for the Madrid first team so far in his career.

The winger has scored 22 goals and given 30 assists in those games.

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