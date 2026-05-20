Enzo Maresca is set to become the new Manchester City manager

Manchester City are prepared to pay Chelsea full compensation for Enzo Maresca as they move closer to formally confirming the Italian as the successor to Pep Guardiola, TEAMtalk understands.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed over the weekend, Maresca agreed terms in principle with Man City earlier this month after it became increasingly clear internally that Guardiola was preparing to bring his remarkable spell at the Etihad to an end.

Now sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man City are pushing ahead rapidly with plans to appoint the former Chelsea boss and are willing to pay what has been described as the “appropriate compensation” package to avoid any unnecessary dispute with Chelsea.

Maresca’s departure from Stamford Bridge in January came amid increasingly strained relations behind the scenes.

The 46-year-old left in acrimonious circumstances after openly raising concerns internally over how the football operation was being run and frustrations surrounding restrictions on team selection and wider sporting decisions.

TEAMtalk understands Maresca had also informed Chelsea’s hierarchy during his time at the club that he had already been involved in discussions regarding the possibility of eventually replacing Guardiola at Manchester City.

At that stage, Man City were conducting extensive due diligence on potential long-term successors to Guardiola, with sporting director Hugo Viana leading much of the process behind the scenes.

With Guardiola now set to depart, City have accelerated their move and internally view Maresca as the ideal candidate to continue the tactical and structural identity established over the last decade, but now he looks set to be in the Etihad dugout next season.

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‘Full and appropriate compensation’

Despite Maresca technically being a free agent following his Chelsea exit, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea made it clear they would not simply allow the Italian to walk directly into one of their biggest rivals without financial recognition.

TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey has now revealed the latest developments surrounding the agreement.

“Maresca and City insist nothing was pre-planned regarding this appointment and Chelsea are not accusing them of acting improperly,” Bailey explained.

“But Chelsea did make it known to Maresca that they would expect compensation if he joined Manchester City so quickly after leaving Stamford Bridge.

“And we understand City are prepared to pay the full and appropriate compensation because they have absolutely no interest in this becoming a messy or drawn-out situation.

“Maresca’s camp remain completely relaxed about the situation. They fully expect him to take charge at City and don’t believe discussions around compensation will delay or complicate the appointment.

“Both clubs are actually expecting the situation to be resolved fairly smoothly and the expectation is that Maresca will be confirmed as Manchester City’s new manager in the near future.”

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Man City full steam ahead for Maresca appointment

TEAMtalk understands Man City’s hierarchy believe Maresca’s familiarity with Guardiola’s methods, his previous experience within the City Football Group structure and his tactical philosophy make him the standout candidate to oversee one of the biggest managerial transitions in modern football.

The Italian remains hugely respected internally at the Etihad following his previous spell as part of Guardiola’s coaching staff before moving into senior management himself.

Sources indicate Man City’s ownership are also keen to ensure Guardiola’s departure is handled in a way that preserves maximum continuity both on and off the pitch.

With Guardiola now preparing to bring down the curtain on a historic era that delivered 20 trophies, six Premier League titles and a first Champions League triumph, Man City view Maresca as the coach best equipped to maintain the standards established during one of the most dominant periods English football has ever witnessed.

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