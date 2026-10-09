Maresca reveals if Haaland will face Liverpool as Man City tipped to ride out FFP storm at Anfield

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland could see his future at the Etihad plunged into doubt

Enzo Maresca has delivered a huge update on the fitness of Erling Haaland ahead of Sunday’s trip to Liverpool, in what will be Manchester City’s first game since their FFP guilty verdict was announced, although one pundit is still backing them to win at Anfield.

Haaland had emerged as a major doubt for the trip to Merseyside after limping off during Norway’s Nations League defeat to Portugal last Sunday.

However, the 26-year-old took part in Man City training on Thursday to further allay any injury fears after Norway boss Stale Solbakken insisted the issue was not that serious.

Haaland has started all five of City’s games in the Premier League this season, scoring winners against Coventry and bitter rivals Manchester United.

And Maresca insists the prolific frontman will be good to go against Liverpool.

Replying to a question on his team, and Haaland’s fitness in particular, after all the focus had been on the FFP charges, Maresca responded: “Thank you, finally. He’s good, he went to Marbella, two or three days off, played golf, recovery. Ready for Anfield, he is good.”

As for how good it was to welcome Haaland back through the door, Maresca added: “It was good. The players were thinking again about their national team, some days off and then go again.”

Phil Foden will, however, miss the game at Anfield as he continues to serve his suspension for his red card against United.

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Meanwhile, former Blackburn and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton is tipping City to shrug off their current off-field struggles and win at Liverpool on Sunday.

Writing on his weekly Premier League predictions column for BBC Sport, Sutton commented: “I’ve heard people suggest that City’s players will be frazzled because of what is going on with the club off the pitch, but I don’t see it that way.

“I suspect that, along with the City fans, there will be this siege mentality now where they think ‘everyone hates us, everyone wants us to lose, everyone wants us to be relegated’ – even if I don’t think that is actually the case, because there are actually a lot of balanced football fans out there.

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“City are likely to get a hostile reception at Anfield but I think they will be able to handle it.

“Liverpool are still a work in progress under Andoni Iraola too. They have not convinced me so far when I’ve watched them this season.

“Based on all of that, I am going for City here. I can just picture Erling Haaland scoring their winner, and celebrating with a big grin on his face.”