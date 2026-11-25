Barcelona and Real Madrid believe they can sign Erling Haaland

Barcelona and Real Madrid are actively manoeuvring behind the scenes over a blockbuster move for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in 2027, TEAMtalk can reveal.

We understand that both Spanish giants are in regular contact via intermediaries as they remain hopeful of engineering a landmark deal for the Leeds-born superstar next year.

Haaland committed his long-term future to the Etihad Stadium until 2034 when he penned a lucrative nine-and-a-half-year contract extension in January 2025.

However, senior figures at City are well aware that the 26-year-old Norway international harbours a long-standing ambition to test himself in LaLiga at some stage of his career.

Liverpool have also been tentatively linked with a shock move should Haaland become attainable, yet we are told that to this point, the striker has shown no interest in playing for another Premier League club.

European rivals Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also maintaining a close watching brief on Haaland’s situation.

However, Bayern and PSG are acutely aware of the strong pull of Spain and the relentless groundwork already being put in by Europe’s two biggest heavyweights.

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Barcelona, Real Madrid believe they can sign Erling Haaland

Haaland, much like several of his City teammates, has cut an increasingly frustrated figure in recent weeks amid a sluggish run of form under Enzo Maresca.

Tuesday night’s 2-2 Champions League draw with Napoli at the Etihad – in which Haaland failed to score – further underlined City’s current struggles, only serving to fuel optimism in Madrid and Catalunya that a summer departure could become a realistic possibility.

Off-field uncertainty is also complicating the picture in Manchester. City are still awaiting the final outcome and potential sanctions following their guilty verdict over breaching Premier League financial rules – a looming cloud that could yet have a significant bearing on Haaland’s long-term future.

Even before those developments, however, TEAMtalk previously revealed that a potential switch in 2027 was already under consideration.

Timing is a crucial factor for the striker’s camp. Ideally, Haaland would prefer to avoid a disruptive major transfer during the summer of an international tournament, making 2027 – a clear window ahead of the 2028 European Championship—an attractive and logical juncture for a move.

Crucially, the exact terms of his 2025 contract remain a point of contention. When Haaland signed his historic deal, City sources insisted that all previous release clauses had been scrubbed from the agreement. Yet we have been told by sources close to both Barcelona and Real Madrid that they firmly believe exit mechanisms remain active within the paperwork.

Heading into 2027, Barcelona remain hugely ambitious. With the redevelopment of the Spotify Camp Nou – complete with its new roof – nearing full completion, club chiefs view the signing of Haaland as the ultimate statement addition to usher in a new era.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, continue to do their due diligence despite already boasting Kylian Mbappe in their ranks.

Speaking to sources in both Catalunya and the Spanish capital, there is a clear consensus: when a generational talent like Haaland becomes attainable, neither club is prepared to back away from the fight.

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