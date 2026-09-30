Erling Haaland: Barcelona react after receiving ‘estimated transfer fee and salary demands’ for Man City superstar

Barcelona have been made aware of how much it would cost to sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City, according to a Spanish journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the striker is truly planning to leave the Etihad Stadium anytime soon.

Haaland is a genuine superstar of the game and is (arguably?) the most important player at Man City.

The Norway international striker has been on the books of Man City since the summer of 2022, when he joined from German club Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland is under contract at the Cityzens until 2034.

The 26-year-old has been a huge success at the Etihad Stadium, with the striker scoring 169 goals in 205 matches in all competitions.

Haaland has won the Premier League title and the FA Cup twice each and the EFL Cup and the Champions League once each with Man City so far in his career.

However, the future of Haaland, as well as of his Man City teammates, is in doubt.

Man City have been found guilty of FFP breaches between 2009 and 2018 by an Independent Commission.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man City are already working on an appeal.

According to Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, who has over 22,000 followers on X, Haaland’s camp have been in touch with Barcelona over a potential move in the future.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is receptive to a deal for the striker and is playing the long game.

Jesus wrote on X at 7pm on September 30: “I can confirm this to you: for the first time, Erling Haaland’s entourage has taken a step forward regarding Barcelona’s interest.

“After receiving several confirmations, the Norwegian’s team has communicated to the blaugrana board an estimated transfer fee and salary demands for a potential future deal.

“This doesn’t mean he’s leaving Manchester City tomorrow.

“Haaland is comfortable there and renewed long-term.

“However, neither he nor his circle are fools: if one day he decides to change airs, his only option is Barca.

“The reasons are clear: LaLiga’s visibility, leading a sports project alongside Lamine Yamal, and being the big star in the return to Spotify Camp Nou.

“Laporta already has all this information on the table, though it doesn’t imply a signing this winter or this summer.

“The method isn’t new at Can Barca.

“After Euro 2024, Rodri’s agent did exactly the same thing: he passed on a price and salary set two years out to several clubs, including Barca.

“Two years later, Rodri ended up wearing blaugrana colours.

“The Haaland case follows the same simmering timeline.

“In private, Joan Laporta doesn’t hide it.

“Looking toward late 2027 or 2028, when the new Spotify Camp Nou is fully completed at 100% capacity, his ambition for this second term is to unveil a galactico to a packed stadium and sign one of soccer’s greatest unveilings in history.

“Laporta has been tracking Haaland since 2021, when he was still at Dortmund, and knows the roadmap fits.”

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Erling Haaland focused on Man City – sources

On September 15, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported interest in Haaland from Barcelona.

We reported at the time that Real Madrid are also monitoring the situation of the Norwegian superstar.

We understand that Bayern Munich, too, are keen on a deal for Haaland in the future.

However, Haaland is focused only on Man City at the moment.

Bailey reported on September 28: “Haaland is inevitably at the centre of that speculation given his status and the level of interest he would command should he become available.

“But TEAMtalk understands his camp remains focused on Manchester City, with the Norwegian’s representatives insisting that City are currently the only club in their thoughts.”

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