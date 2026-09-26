Gaizka Mendieta believes that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will end up at Barcelona, despite having interest from Real Madrid.

Man City are in turmoil at the moment after being found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League over breaches of their financial rules.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man City are planning to appeal against the verdict.

While there has been no decision made on the punishment that Man City will/could face after being found guilty, the future of some of their star players has come under scrutiny.

Haaland is Man City’s biggest superstar and is one of the best strikers in the world.

Sources have told us that Real Madrid and Barcelona are keen on signing Haaland in 2027.

We understand that Bayern Munich are also interested in a future deal for Haaland.

Former Barcelona loanee and Spain international midfielder Mendieta believes that Haaland will end up at Barcelona, should he leave Man City.

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Erling Haaland tipped to join Barcelona

Mendieta told Casinolyze: “Erling Haaland’s future is interesting.

“Let’s see how things pan out at Man City and whether it turns out to be successful.

“Players like Haaland want to win trophies. I agree that if he moves, which could happen, the price tag will be massive, certainly not below a hundred million.

“That is just the way it is.

“In terms of where I see him, I could imagine him at both Madrid and Barca.

“However, I sense that Barca’s style would be better for him, and perhaps better for the club too.

“The way he makes those runs and his power in the box suits the Hansi Flick style quite well.

“We are talking about something quite far down the line, but if things don’t work out at City this season or over the next couple of seasons, he is still very young and very ambitious.

“He won’t want to stay at a club where they aren’t winning trophies.”

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