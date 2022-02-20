Change in approach for Erling Haaland transfer saga gives Man City timely edge over rivals

A change in approach for the Erling Haaland transfer saga has given Manchester City a timely edge over their rivals, a report has claimed.

With the summer transfer window nearing, Haaland and his representatives are sounding out all the prospective offers they will receive from Europe’s top clubs. Most recently they are claimed to have spoken with Real Madrid, who supposedly blocked any other talks from happening.

That was a blow for the English sides, like City, who are interested in activating the Borussia Dortmund striker’s £68m release clause.

However, The Mirror claim Haaland’s father Alf-Inge is becoming more involved with the transfer negotiations.

And it’s said that could give a boost to his former side whom he played for from 2000-2003.

Haaland senior had his career cut short by a knee injury while a City player. But he has often returned to the Etihad since hanging up his boots.

There are good links between the family and the reigning Premier League champions.

They are also much better than the relationship between Pep Guardiola and Haaland’s official representative, Mino Raiola.

City’s boss and the super-agent fell out when the latter accused the former of treating Zlatan Ibrahimovic like a ‘dog’ while in charge of Barcelona.

It’s not feared that would cause any issues over a move for Haaland.

But the more influence Alf-Inge has in the decision the better as far as City are concerned.

It seems Haaland is their top target despite already securing the signing of young Argentina international Julian Alvarez in the January transfer window.

City do only otherwise have Gabriel Jesus in their striking ranks, and he has been linked with the exit door for some time.

Guardiola praises Haaland alternative

Meanwhile, Guardiola felt former City target Harry Kane was the difference in their defeat to Tottenham.

The champions lost just their third Premier League game of the season with a 3-2 reverse at home to Spurs. They remain top, but Liverpool are now only six points behind with a game in hand.

Guardiola was philosophical in defeat and felt having Kane in the side meant Spurs were always going to be a threat.

“Well it was a good game. We tried through many sides, especially down the left. It is very difficult, they defend so narrow,” he told Sky Sports. “Tottenham have a lot of quality, they give the ball to Harry Kane. They are really good up front.

“In the first half they have the goal and no more. In the second half they have one attack with Harry Kane at the start and they score.”

