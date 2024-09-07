Man City ‘close’ to new Erling Haaland contract as Real Madrid namechecked; star slammed for Norway performance

Manchester City centre-forward Erling Haaland is on the verge of penning a new deal at the Etihad, a report has claimed, while the striker has been torn apart after Norway failed to beat Kazakhstan on Friday.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Man City have entered into contract negotiations with Haaland and his camp. The two parties are ‘close’ to striking an agreement as Man City look to ensure that Haaland spends the majority of his prime years with them.

The 24-year-old’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has managed to secure her client a pay rise as a reward for his sublime performances. Haaland’s current deal runs until June 2027 and will be extended, though the exact length of the new contract has yet to emerge.

Haaland is expected to usurp Kevin De Bruyne as the best-paid player in the City squad.

City are confident that Haaland will stay with them for at least a few more years, both as a result of the new contract and the fact he is currently very happy in Manchester.

Although, Real Madrid are lurking. The report adds that the new deal will include a release clause that Madrid have the ability to match.

The Spanish titans are less likely to move for Haaland in the next two transfer windows after paying a colossal signing-on bonus when landing Kylian Mbappe over the summer.

But Madrid president Florentino Perez ultimately dreams of having a front three of Haaland, Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, three of the best players in the world.

Man City latest: Haaland contract update and Norway criticism

As such, Madrid are being tipped to activate Haaland’s exit clause at some stage in the future.

Meanwhile, the performances of both Haaland and Martin Odegaard have been called into question following Norway’s latest disappointing result.

Haaland and Odegaard have established themselves as two of the biggest stars in the Premier League and indeed the footballing world. Haaland has amassed an incredible record for City, netting 97 goals in just 102 games and helping Pep Guardiola’s side win major trophies such as the Premier League (x2), Champions League and FA Cup, among others.

Odegaard, meanwhile, has recovered from his tough Real Madrid spell and is now Arsenal’s captain. The attacking midfielder has been a driving force behind Arsenal challenging City for the last two league titles, with the Gunners hoping it will be third time lucky this campaign.

Despite Norway being able to utilise both Haaland and Odegaard, as well as other solid players such as Sander Berge and Alexander Sorloth, they have failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024.

The side disappointed their fans again on Friday, being held to a 0-0 draw by Kazakhstan in the Nations League. Haaland failed to score despite Kazakhstan being 109th in the FIFA world rankings, 59 places below Norway.

Egil Olsen, who has previously had two spells in charge of the Norway national team, ripped into his country’s No 9 after the latest frustrating result and also questioned Odegaard’s display.

‘One of the worst’ performances from striker

“We have two world-class players in the team. Today Erling Braut Haaland was unfortunately far below par,” Olsen said on TV2.

“It’s one of the worst things I’ve seen from Haaland. Martin Odegaard flashes at times, but I have also seen him better.

“One point here is too bad. There are no other teams in this group that will concede points to Kazakhstan.”

TV2 also polled their fans on the performances of the team. Haaland came out with just a 2/10 rating, while Odegaard’s was not too much better at 4/10.

