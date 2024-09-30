Erling Haaland ‘doubts’ over new Man City contract revealed, with star considering ‘forcing exit’

Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland is considering rejecting a new contract at the Etihad as he has ‘doubts’ about his future with the club, per reports.

European heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona are huge admirers of the Norwegian international, whose goals have helped the Cityzens lift the Premier League title in the past two seasons.

Haaland is currently under contract with Man City until 2027, but Pep Guardiola’s side are keen to tie him down to a longer-term deal as soon as possible.

However, reports in Spain claim that Haaland ‘is clear and Guardiola knows it’ with the Man City striker ‘starting to rethink his future at the club’.

It’s claimed that the striker is ‘considering not accepting the renewal proposals that are on the table’ and has ‘doubts about his continuity’ at the Etihad Stadium.

He ‘feels comfortable’ at Man City but ‘his ambition to continue developing and competing in other contexts could be influencing his decision to explore other opportunities in the near future’.

Haaland ‘has not closed the door on continuing’ at Man City and ‘would be considering the possibility of forcing his exit next season if the club does not agree to sell him’ or agreeing to a €120m (£100m) release clause in his new contract, which many clubs would no doubt be ready to trigger.

Real Madrid plot Erling Haaland swoop

As we have consistently reported, Real Madrid would be very interested in signing Haaland should they sense an opportunity to lure him to the Bernabeu.

They have already brought in one major superstar forward in Kylian Mbappe and the prospect of Haaland playing alongside the Frenchman for Los Blancos is a mouth watering one.

The report names Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain as Haaland’s main suitors. Although, whether Barca could afford £100m to sign him is unclear given their current financial situaiton.

Haaland has also been tipped to seal a big-money move to Saudi Arabia one day – but not until the end of his career, and it would depend on how the Saudi Pro League develops.

Man City want new right-back, midfielder

Meanwhile, Man City are looking to bring in a new right-back to compete with veteran star Kyle Walker and Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong has been identified as Guardiola’s ‘priority target,’ per reports.

Frimpong thrives in a wing-back role and could add another dimension to Man City’s attack as well as defence.

But the race for his signature won’t be easy. The Cityzens’ bitter rivals Manchester United are also interested in Frimpong, along with Liverpool.

Man City are also looking to bring in a new midfielder in January to cover for Rodri, who will be sidelined until at least the end of the season with a serious knee injury.

We understand that Man City have drawn up a shortlist of midfield targets ahead of the winter window, which includes Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella, Atalanta’s Ederson and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

