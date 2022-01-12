Manchester City face fierce competition for the capture of Erling Haaland after a European giant reportedly ‘initiated contact’ with his agent, Mino Raiola.

Haaland has been smashing in the goals for Borussia Dortmund, and for Red Bull Salzburg before them. Since moving to Germany two years ago, the 21-year-old striker has notched 76 goals in the same amount of games.

The Norway international has been held back by hip problems this campaign, limiting him to 12 Bundesliga appearances. However, his goalscoring output has not slowed down, with 13 goals coming in that time.

Haaland has a release clause worth €75million (£63m) which becomes activate in the summer. Multiple top clubs are going to be fighting for his services, including City and Real Madrid.

Dortmund are aiming to ward off the interest by tying Haaland down to a new contract. Discussions with Raiola could begin as early as next week.

However, it may not be enough if the lure of a truly elite European side comes into play.

According Sports Illustrated, who cite German outlet Bild, Bundesliga titans Bayern have declared their interest in Haaland.

They have apparently initiated contact with Raiola over the player’s transfer. Luckily for City and Pep Guardiola, it is not a guarantee Bayern will pursue Haaland.

Haaland future affected by Lewandowski

They will refrain from doing so if current talisman Robert Lewandowski signs a new deal. The 33-year-old’s current terms expire in 2023.

City have confidence they can win the race for the Leeds-born star. His father, Alf-Inge, made 45 appearances for the club between 2000 and 2003.

The Citizens reckon this exciting relationship will be key in securing Haaland’s signature.

Spanish clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid cannot be ruled out. While in Marbella recently, Haaland was approached by fans over his next move. He allegedly said: “I will play here, in Spain.”

City prepare enormous offer for Flamengo man

Meanwhile, City are reportedly in the hunt for Flamengo star Matheus Franca.

The 17-year-old midfield player has been making waves this season with Flamengo, scoring two goals and adding two assists from 20 appearances.

He’s attracting attention from a host of clubs across Europe, with Real Madrid already keeping a close eye on him.

However, as per Bolavip, it is City who look most likely to sign the player. They write that the Blues are ‘offering a truckload of money’ to tempt Flamengo into his sale.

They reportedly like ‘talents of his profile’ and ‘will not measure efforts’ to ensure they secure his signature.

Furthermore, City have already made contact with representatives of the player.

