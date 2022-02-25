A report has detailed the five offers Erling Haaland has received prior to the summer transfer window, with only one Premier League club making the list.

Haaland could be on the move later this year, despite Borussia Dortmund doing their best to keep him. According to reports, he has a €75million (£63m) release clause which becomes active this summer.

The striker has been in brilliant form since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020. He has hit 80 goals in just 79 matches while in Germany.

Norway international Haaland has been kept out of action by hip and muscle problems this campaign, limiting him to 14 Bundesliga appearances so far.

But Europe’s biggest clubs will still be on his trail once the transfer window gets back up and running. The Daily Mirror, who cite reports coming out of Spain, reveal the five teams actively pursuing Haaland’s signature.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are the four clubs on the continent who have sent offers to Haaland and hie entourage.

Premier League sides Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been linked. But according to the report, City are the only English outfit to have made an approach.

Erling Haaland could replace Aguero

Pep Guardiola continues to operate without a striker following Sergio Aguero’s departure and subsequent retirement. He does have Gabriel Jesus in the squad, but the Brazilian likes to operate out wide.

Forward Julian Alvarez was signed from River Plate in January, although he will not feature in the Premier League until next season at the earliest.

As such, the Citizens could make a big-money move to land Haaland and make him their new focal point in attack.

Savio ready to join Manchester City from Atletico Mineiro Brazil youngster Savio is ready to sign for Manchester City and be loaned instantly to PSV

Dortmund CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, recently confirmed talks were being planned with the star over a new contract.

When asked about Haaland’s future, Watzke said: “I don’t know. That will certainly clear up [during the meeting with Haaland’s camp] in the next few weeks, maybe a month, maybe six weeks.”

The chief added: “If he leaves, we’ll handle it the way we’ve always done it. We’ll find someone new again.”

Premier League youngsters set to make a name for themselves: Garner, Palmer, Gordon…

Pep Guardiola weighs in on title race

Meanwhile, Guardiola has spoken about the title race after City’s lead on Liverpool was cut to just three points.

The Citizens lost ground after being beaten 3-2 by Tottenham at home. Liverpool went on to thrash Leeds 6-0, meaning there is a real chance of City being overtaken in the coming weeks.

On the title race, Guardiola told reporters: “When we were champions it wasn’t in December or January. Yesterday we saw Wolves-Arsenal, so intense, they are so good. What’s next, try to win the next game.

“I knew it before, it’s not a surprise. A lot of games, arrive not just against Liverpool good. Let’s try to do it.

“Today we are in the competitions, the games we drop points recently… we played really well.”

READ MORE: Man City tipped to torpedo Man Utd plans to sign a striker’s worst nightmare