Erling Haaland could leave Manchester City at the end of the season

Manchester City could reportedly face a ‘crisis’ at the end of the season, with Erling Haaland able to leave if the Citizens don’t confirm Champions League football for the next campaign.

Haaland recently put pen to paper on a mammoth new deal which will keep him at the Etihad until 2034. City moved to secure the futures of one of their most important players, who has been directly involved in 131 goals in as many games.

But prior to his contract being agreed, it was reported his representatives wanted to add a release clause, with them always looking to have him playing at the highest level.

As per El Nacional, they achieved it, as the report states there ‘are clauses’ in the contract that can ‘facilitate’ Haaland’s departure – one of which being if City don’t reach the Champions League next season.

The report describes that as a ‘crisis’ and it’s hard to disagree.

It is not clear what figures would be involved were he to exit, but it is known that Barcelona are ‘attentive’ to the opportunity to land the Norwegian superstar.

It is believed Joan Laporta ‘will do everything possible’ to try to sign Haaland, and an opportunity could fall in his lap.

Could City miss out on UCL football?

Currently, City find themselves fifth in the Premier League, with two points separating them and fourth-placed Chelsea.

Fortunately for City, it is highly likely that England will be given a fifth Champions League spot for next season, meaning they would only have to remain in their current position.

That said, sides below them such as Bournemouth, Newcastle and Aston Villa will be pushing to usurp them, with the latter pair finishing in the top four once each in the last two seasons.

As such, City will have to ensure their form remains better than those around them, or rely on winning the Champions League, something they did two seasons ago.

But they were a high-flying side then, and only scraped into the next stage this term, in which they will play for their place in the round of 16 knockouts.

Man City round-up: Juve star switch remains on

City reportedly came to an agreement with Juventus for the signing of Andrea Cambiaso in January, and though the Premier League champions could not go through with it given their funds were spent elsewhere, the move remains on for the summer.

City were also said to be keen on his team-mate Douglas Luiz into the final hours of the January window.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that the Citizens are looking to rival Real Madrid for the signing of AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez.

That is if they miss out on Cambiaso, who we are aware remains the No.1 target for Pep Guardiola’s side.

